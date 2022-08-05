Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cesc Fabregas hopes to see PSG striker Lionel Messi return to Barcelona

    The rumours of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi’s potential return to Barcelona next year have been gathering pace with each passing day. The Argentine's former teammate Cesc Fabregas has voiced his opinion in the matter.

    Days after Barcelona President Joan Laporta expressed his desire to see legendary striker Lionel Messi hang up his boots at the Catalan club, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star's close friend Cesc Fabregas has opened up about what he wants the Argentine superstar to do. The former Arsenal and Chelsea legend made his feelings clear when speaking about the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner after signing for Italian Serie B side Como.

    Fabregas, who was Messi's teammate for three seasons at the Blaugrana, was recently on 'El Programa de COPE' and voiced his opinion on whether the Argentine talisman should return to Camp Nou. "As a Barcelona fan, I hope and wish that Messi returns to Barcelona. He has a year left in Paris, but I would love it. It's a dream that the club and all the fans have, but I'm speaking as a fan," the Spaniard, who made 96 appearances for the Catalans scoring 28 goals, said.

    Earlier this week, Barcelona President Laporta told The New York Times, "I feel like I have, as the president, a moral debt to him in order to give him the best moment of his career, or give him a better moment, for the end of his career."

    Due to Barcelona's financial problems, Messi left the club last summer without extending his contract. As a free agent, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner signed a two-year contract with a one-year extension option with Ligue 1 champions PSG. However, there has been much discussion about the Argentina captain returning to Camp Nou, with one report indicating that the 35-year-old may leave the Parisian club after the Qatar World Cup 2022. 

    However, there's no clarity if the Argentine intends to leave the French giants immediately after the World Cup, i.e., during the January window or wait until the summer to depart as a free agent. However, the latter is more likely to occur.

