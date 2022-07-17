Barcelona-bound Lewandowski pens heartfelt message for Bayern Munich fans

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is expected to undergo a medical in Miami after Barcelona reached an agreement with Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Iconic striker Robert Lewandowski, who brought his eight-year-long career at Bayern Munich to an end on Saturday, has penned an emotional note to all those who made his time with the Bavarians a special one. The Polish superstar is headed to Camp Nou, and reports suggest the Catalan club is expected to pay around 45 million euros upfront, plus an additional 5 million euros if the added variables are met. Also read: Done deal! Bayern Munich confirm Lewandowski's Barcelona move; striker bids goodbye

Taking to Instagram after bidding farewell to coach Julian Nagelsmann and his teammates at Bayern Munich's training ground, the 33-year-old striker thanked all those who supported him in his journey with the Bundesliga giants.

"I would like to thank my teammates, staff members, club management and everyone who has always supported me and made it possible for us to win trophies for @fcbayern. I am proud of what we have achieved together," wrote Lewandowski, who is expected to undergo a medical in Miami soon.

The Polish superstar also thanked Bayern Munich fans for all the love and support they have showered for the last eight years. "Above all, I would like to thank the fans because it is you who make @fcbayern the special club that it is. Im privileged to have spent 8 wonderful years with this club and its fans and it will remain in my heart forever," Lewandowski added in a post that shows his famous No.9 jersey hanging in the dressing room.

Reports suggest Lewandowski is poised to sign a four-year contract with Barcelona until 2026. The Pole will be on a wage of around 9 million euros per year, which is considered a threshold value for Barcelona's new wage structure under Joan Laporta. It means the 33-year-old striker could be the highest earner in Barcelona's new wage regime, apart from players such as Frenkie de Jong and Gerard Pique, who had signed contracts under the previous management.

Journalist Gerard Romero has suggested that Lewandowski's four-year contract could include several clauses to safeguard Barcelona in case the striker fails to deliver. Firstly, the Pole may sign a 3+1 year contract, meaning the initial deal may only last up to 2025, with the La Liga giants having the option to extend his contract for a further year.

