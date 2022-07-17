Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barcelona-bound Lewandowski pens heartfelt message for Bayern Munich fans

    First Published Jul 17, 2022, 2:08 PM IST

    Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is expected to undergo a medical in Miami after Barcelona reached an agreement with Bayern Munich on Saturday.

    Image Credit: Getty Images (L); Instagram (R)

    Iconic striker Robert Lewandowski, who brought his eight-year-long career at Bayern Munich to an end on Saturday, has penned an emotional note to all those who made his time with the Bavarians a special one. The Polish superstar is headed to Camp Nou, and reports suggest the Catalan club is expected to pay around 45 million euros upfront, plus an additional 5 million euros if the added variables are met.

    Also read: Done deal! Bayern Munich confirm Lewandowski's Barcelona move; striker bids goodbye

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Taking to Instagram after bidding farewell to coach Julian Nagelsmann and his teammates at Bayern Munich's training ground, the 33-year-old striker thanked all those who supported him in his journey with the Bundesliga giants. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I would like to thank my teammates, staff members, club management and everyone who has always supported me and made it possible for us to win trophies for @fcbayern. I am proud of what we have achieved together," wrote Lewandowski, who is expected to undergo a medical in Miami soon.

    Image Credit: Robert Lewandowski Instagram

    The Polish superstar also thanked Bayern Munich fans for all the love and support they have showered for the last eight years. "Above all, I would like to thank the fans because it is you who make @fcbayern the special club that it is. Im privileged to have spent 8 wonderful years with this club and its fans and it will remain in my heart forever," Lewandowski added in a post that shows his famous No.9 jersey hanging in the dressing room.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Reports suggest Lewandowski is poised to sign a four-year contract with Barcelona until 2026. The Pole will be on a wage of around 9 million euros per year, which is considered a threshold value for Barcelona's new wage structure under Joan Laporta. It means the 33-year-old striker could be the highest earner in Barcelona's new wage regime, apart from players such as Frenkie de Jong and Gerard Pique, who had signed contracts under the previous management.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Journalist Gerard Romero has suggested that Lewandowski's four-year contract could include several clauses to safeguard Barcelona in case the striker fails to deliver. Firstly, the Pole may sign a 3+1 year contract, meaning the initial deal may only last up to 2025, with the La Liga giants having the option to extend his contract for a further year.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In addition, the former Borussia Dortmund superstar has agreed to take up a lowered salary during the final two years of his contract. This should apply from the 2024-25 season onwards, although Lewandowski can demand new terms if he can replicate his form in La Liga. Finally, Barcelona will have an option to terminate his contract in the final two years of his deal by paying a compensation fee.

    Also read: Lewandowski set for Barcelona move; will Bayern Munich now make way for Ronaldo?

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    out of form Virat Kohli's response to Babar Azam's show of support sparks meme fest on Twitter snt

    Virat Kohli's response to Babar Azam's show of support sparks meme fest

    Fans elated after PV Sindhu wins Singapore Open 2022 with win over China's Wang Zhi Yi snt

    'Well done Champ': Congratulatory messages pour in for Singapore Open 2022 winner PV Sindhu

    PV Sindhu wins maiden Singapore Open title, defeats China's Wang Zhi Yi

    Singapore Open 2022: PV Sindhu crowned champion after defeating China's Wang Zhi Yi

    IPL window to be extended to two and a half months from next ICC FTP: Report snt

    Two-and-a-half-month window reserved for IPL from next ICC FTP: Report

    Out-of-form Virat Kohli shares interesting 'perspective'; supporters believe star 'will fly' soon snt

    Out-of-form Virat Kohli shares interesting 'perspective'; supporters believe star 'will fly' soon

    Recent Stories

    Exclusive: Shamshera star Vaani Kapoor talks about her encounter with Yash Chopra and more RBA

    Exclusive: Shamshera star Vaani Kapoor talks about her encounter with Yash Chopra and more

    Zomato rewards agent who drove 10 kilometres in pouring rain to buy medicine for a sick baby - adt

    Zomato rewards agent who drove 10 kilometres in pouring rain to buy medicine for a sick baby

    AP ICET 2022: Admit card to be released on July 18; know details here - adt

    AP ICET 2022: Admit card to be released on July 18; know details here

    out of form Virat Kohli's response to Babar Azam's show of support sparks meme fest on Twitter snt

    Virat Kohli's response to Babar Azam's show of support sparks meme fest

    India administers 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine

    Massive milestone! India administers 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon