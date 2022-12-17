Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Lionel Messi deserves to be champion' - David Trezeguet

Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina is taking on France in the final on Sunday. Meanwhile, former French WC winner David Trezeguet is rooting for Argentina, as he feels Lionel Messi deserves to win it.

Image credit: Getty

Former two-time champion Argentina will have a shot at its third FIFA World Cup title when it faces off against two-time defending champion France at the Lusail Iconic Stadium of Qatar 2022 on Sunday. The Les Blues are being dubbed a favourite, given their flawless performance. La Albicelestes have also been in a similar form. They cannot be ruled out, especially given that it is their superstar striker Lionel Messi's last WC, while a majority of fans across the globe would be rooting for him. Meanwhile, former French WC winner David Trezeguet has his loyalties split for this clash. He would support his Argentine root and cheer for Messi, while he feels that the record seven-time Ballon d'Or winner deserves to be the champion this time.

Image credit: Getty

Gabbing to TyC Sports, Trezeguet said, "I repeat it continuously, for me emotionally, knowing that it will be his last World Cup, Leo deserves to be champion. He makes people dream. It does not take away France's ambition to keep the title. France came to be the world champion. There is no doubt. Here the difference is age. Leo is at the end of his career. [Kylian] Mbappe has just started and will set all kinds of records."

Image credit: Getty