    Ahead of Manchester derby, United boss Erik ten Hag reveals what he likes about City's Erling Haaland

    First Published Oct 2, 2022, 5:36 PM IST

    United boss Erik ten Hag has picked out what he likes about City's Erling Haaland ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    All eyes will be on Manchester City's sensational striker Erling Haaland when they face Manchester United on Sunday in what is expected to be a high-octane Premier League clash at Etihad Stadium. Ahead of the Manchester derby, United boss Erik Ten Hag has revealed what he likes about the Norwegian star.

    Also read: Revealed: If not Man City, Erling Haaland would have picked Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or PSG

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    City's new recruit, Haaland, has been a stand-out this season, scoring 14 goals across all competitions in his first nine matches. Ten Hag has acknowledged that he admires the 22-year-old's style and attitude, even though he does not want Manchester United to concentrate entirely on stopping the Norway international.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I like his (Haaland) attitude and how he is on the pitch. He's direct; his life is about goals – he goes direct toward the opponent. He can also create. But [while] I respect him, we are not playing against Haaland, we are playing against Manchester City, but it is not about Manchester City. I respect the opponent, but it is about Manchester United," the Dutchman added.

    Also read: Haaland 'delighted' to bag Premier League Player of Month award; Man City fans celebrate first of many to come

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Jadon Sancho, a former teammate of Haaland's who played with him at Borussia Dortmund, is now a Ten Hag's squad member. In light of this, the Dutchman has sought the winger's counsel while still ensuring that his team has done their investigation.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Of course, you talk with your players. When someone has played in the past with a particular opponent, you ask him. They can give more details. But it is also our job to look at them in advance. If an individual makes a huge contribution, we have to analyse them as a staff," the United boss concluded.

    Also read: Revealed: What has impressed Man City boss Pep Guardiola the most about Erling Haaland

