Ahead of Manchester derby, United boss Erik ten Hag reveals what he likes about City's Erling Haaland

United boss Erik ten Hag has picked out what he likes about City's Erling Haaland ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday.

All eyes will be on Manchester City's sensational striker Erling Haaland when they face Manchester United on Sunday in what is expected to be a high-octane Premier League clash at Etihad Stadium. Ahead of the Manchester derby, United boss Erik Ten Hag has revealed what he likes about the Norwegian star. Also read: Revealed: If not Man City, Erling Haaland would have picked Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or PSG

City's new recruit, Haaland, has been a stand-out this season, scoring 14 goals across all competitions in his first nine matches. Ten Hag has acknowledged that he admires the 22-year-old's style and attitude, even though he does not want Manchester United to concentrate entirely on stopping the Norway international.

"I like his (Haaland) attitude and how he is on the pitch. He's direct; his life is about goals – he goes direct toward the opponent. He can also create. But [while] I respect him, we are not playing against Haaland, we are playing against Manchester City, but it is not about Manchester City. I respect the opponent, but it is about Manchester United," the Dutchman added. Also read: Haaland 'delighted' to bag Premier League Player of Month award; Man City fans celebrate first of many to come

Jadon Sancho, a former teammate of Haaland's who played with him at Borussia Dortmund, is now a Ten Hag's squad member. In light of this, the Dutchman has sought the winger's counsel while still ensuring that his team has done their investigation.

