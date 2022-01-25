  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Not Ralf Rangnick, but Cristiano Ronaldo wants this manager to lead Manchester United

    First Published Jan 25, 2022, 4:41 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Manchester United is currently managed by Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has given his verdict on who he would prefer to be in charge.

    Not Ralf Rangnick, but Cristiano Ronaldo wants Luis Enrique as next Manchester United manager-ayh

    Record 20-time English Premier League (EPL) winner Manchester United is currently being managed by Ralf Ragnick on a provisional basis. Although it initially struggled, the club seems to be getting back on track. However, the hunt is on for a full-time manager, while club talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has given his verdict on who he would prefer to be in charge.

    Not Ralf Rangnick, but Cristiano Ronaldo wants Luis Enrique as next Manchester United manager-ayh

    As per The Athletic, United's Director of Football John Murtough has already drawn up a potential four-person list for the club's full-time managerial role. It tells that Erik ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique are shortlisted. At the same time, the process for having either of them on board will get underway in the next few weeks.

    ALSO READ: Anthony Martial's move to Sevilla - Was Ronaldo's arrival at Manchester United a 'death knell' for the striker?

    Not Ralf Rangnick, but Cristiano Ronaldo wants Luis Enrique as next Manchester United manager-ayh

    According to The Mirror, Ten Hag is currently on the top of the list, having turned Ajax into a genuine UEFA Champions League (UCL) contender. However, Pochettino (Paris Saint-Germain), Lopetegui (Sevilla) and Enrique (Spain) have a chance to get ahead in contention of ten Hag falls back. Meanwhile, Ronaldo had already suggested one of the four as his personal choice to guide the side after Ole Gunnar Solskjær's dismissal.

    Not Ralf Rangnick, but Cristiano Ronaldo wants Luis Enrique as next Manchester United manager-ayh

    The report suggests that Ronaldo would prefer having Enrique at the helm. Enrique could grab United hierarchies' eyeballs if he managed to have a great stint with Spain in the FIFA World Cup this year. Also, Ronaldo did play against Enrique's Barcelona during his time in Real Madrid and is apparently a fond admirer of his tactics.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 23 review: Chelsea tames Tottenham, Arsenal held by Burnley, United wins a thriller

    Not Ralf Rangnick, but Cristiano Ronaldo wants Luis Enrique as next Manchester United manager-ayh

    Nevertheless, it remains to be seen if the Spaniard would be interested in a role in England, having never done so before. His success came with Barcelona, where he won nine titles between 2014-17. However, his limitations with speaking English might be a reason for a communication gap with United players, which needs to be sorted out.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Barcelona offers 3-year contract to Cesar Azpilicueta as Chelsea awaits its captain's decision Report

    Barcelona offers 3-year contract to Cesar Azpilicueta as Chelsea awaits its captain's decision: Report

    Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021: Cameroon vs Comoros tie witnesses stampede, leaves 8 people dead-ayh

    AFCON 2021: Cameroon vs Comoros tie witnesses stampede, leaves 8 people dead

    Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal survives Denis Shapovalov scare in 5-set thriller; hands fans Vamos moment-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal survives Denis Shapovalov scare in 5-set thriller; hands fans Vamos moment

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: KL Rahul-led franchise to be called Lucknow Super Giants LSG-ayh

    IPL 2022: KL Rahul-led franchise to be called Lucknow Super Giants

    Zimbabwes Brendan Taylor admits Indian bookies approached him; says ICC will impose multi-year ban-ayh

    Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor admits Indian bookies approached him; says ICC will impose multi-year ban

    Recent Stories

    football Barcelona offers 3-year contract to Cesar Azpilicueta as Chelsea awaits its captain's decision Report

    Barcelona offers 3-year contract to Cesar Azpilicueta as Chelsea awaits its captain's decision: Report

    UP Election 2022 KP Maurya slams Akhilesh Yadav says Samajwadi Party giving tickets to criminals gcw

    UP Election 2022: KP Maurya slams Akhilesh Yadav, says Samajwadi Party giving tickets to criminals

    Assembly Election 2022: EC allots bow and arrow symbol to Shiv Sena for upcoming polls-dnm

    Assembly Election 2022: EC allots ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to Shiv Sena for upcoming polls

    Cowards cant fight partys battles says Congress on RPN Singh exit gcw

    Cowards can't fight party's battles, says Congress on RPN Singh's exit

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to up the ante for Assembly polls with virtual campaign on January 27-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi to up the ante for Assembly polls with virtual campaign on January 27

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC: When you get a clean sheet, you are always happy - HFCs Manuel Marquez on SCEB rout-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you get a clean sheet, you are always happy - HFC's Manuel Marquez on SCEB rout

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Hyderabad: SCEB tried to play good football, but some mistakes were terrible - Mario Rivera on HFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB tried to play good football, but some mistakes were terrible - Mario Rivera on HFC loss

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022 Video war goes next level Congress portrays Channi as Thor PM Modi as Thanos gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Video war goes next level; Congress portrays Channi as 'Thor', PM Modi as 'Thanos'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2022 ITBP jawans' instrumental rendition of 'Mera Mulk, Mera Desh' will fill you with pride

    Republic Day 2022: ITBP jawans' instrumental rendition of 'Mera Mulk, Mera Desh' will fill you with pride

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 70): Hyderabad FC blazes past SC East Bengal 4-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 70): Hyderabad FC blazes past SC East Bengal 4-0

    Video Icon