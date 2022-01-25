Not Ralf Rangnick, but Cristiano Ronaldo wants this manager to lead Manchester United

Manchester United is currently managed by Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has given his verdict on who he would prefer to be in charge.

Record 20-time English Premier League (EPL) winner Manchester United is currently being managed by Ralf Ragnick on a provisional basis. Although it initially struggled, the club seems to be getting back on track. However, the hunt is on for a full-time manager, while club talisman Cristiano Ronaldo has given his verdict on who he would prefer to be in charge.

As per The Athletic, United's Director of Football John Murtough has already drawn up a potential four-person list for the club's full-time managerial role. It tells that Erik ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino, Julen Lopetegui and Luis Enrique are shortlisted. At the same time, the process for having either of them on board will get underway in the next few weeks. ALSO READ: Anthony Martial's move to Sevilla - Was Ronaldo's arrival at Manchester United a 'death knell' for the striker?

According to The Mirror, Ten Hag is currently on the top of the list, having turned Ajax into a genuine UEFA Champions League (UCL) contender. However, Pochettino (Paris Saint-Germain), Lopetegui (Sevilla) and Enrique (Spain) have a chance to get ahead in contention of ten Hag falls back. Meanwhile, Ronaldo had already suggested one of the four as his personal choice to guide the side after Ole Gunnar Solskjær's dismissal.

The report suggests that Ronaldo would prefer having Enrique at the helm. Enrique could grab United hierarchies' eyeballs if he managed to have a great stint with Spain in the FIFA World Cup this year. Also, Ronaldo did play against Enrique's Barcelona during his time in Real Madrid and is apparently a fond admirer of his tactics. ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 23 review: Chelsea tames Tottenham, Arsenal held by Burnley, United wins a thriller