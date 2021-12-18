EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 18 preview: Top 4 teams in action in COVID-curbed weekend

The EPL 2021-22 will see a short Gameweek 18 weekend due to COVID ruling out five matches. Nonetheless, the top four teams are in action. Here is the preview of these clashes.

Gameweek 18 of the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) is upon us. However, the COVID outbreak in the camp of some teams has led to five games being postponed. Nonetheless, as we present the preview of this matchday, the top four teams will be in action, with some exciting action awaiting us.

Arsenal looks to drub Leeds United

Although it has played a game more, it has managed to break into the top-four phase of the tournament. On Saturday, it travels to take on 16th-placed Leeds. The Gunners look sure-shot favourites here, given the poor form of the Peacocks. A win for Arsenal would keep it in the fourth spot, while a loss would do them no harm, at least for this weekend. ALSO READ: Lewandowski equals Ronaldo in list of 'most goals scored in a calendar year' with 69th strike of 2021

Manchester City looks to annihilate Newcastle United

19th-placed Newcastle United is staring at relegation this season. As it hosts table-topper Manchester City on Sunday, it would be a monumental task for the former to pull off a win, which would be nothing more than a miracle. As for the latter, a win would keep it on the top while a loss could push it down to second place.

Chelsea needs to step up against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Third-placed European champion Chelsea has been somewhat unstable in the past three matches. It travels to take on eighth-placed Wolves on Sunday. Although it should be easy for The Blues, the host is unpredictable, and the visitor will need to step up. As of now, any game result would keep Chelsea at third. ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 17 review - Chelsea held again as Manchester City and other top sides emerge victorious