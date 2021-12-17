EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 17 review: Chelsea held again as Manchester City and other top sides emerge victorious

The Gameweek 17 of the 2021-22 EPL ended on Thursday. Only seven matches were possible, with three games being suspended due to COVID. Chelsea, Manchester City made headlines as we review the matchday.

The English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22 is going through a turbulence phase, with a few teams having COVID outbreaks in its camp. Nonetheless, Gameweek 17 still happened with seven big games. As Chelsea and Manchester City headlined it, we review this matchday.

City hammers Leeds United

The defending champion was an unstoppable force in this game, as it hammered seven past 16th-placed Leeds on Tuesday at the Etihad Stadium. The likes of Phil Foden (8), Jack Grealish (13), Kevin De Bruyne (32 & 62), Riyad Mahrez (49), John Stones (74) and Nathan Aké (78) got the job done. Consequently, the Cityzens have climbed to the top.

Arsenal has it easy against West Ham United

Arsenal continued its rise back to the top phase of the tournament this season. Hosting West Ham on Wednesday, it secured a restful 2-0 win, thanks to Gabriel Martinelli (48) and Emile Smith-Rowe (87). As a result, the Gunners have displaced the Hammers in the fourth spot.

Chelsea shockingly held by Everton

European champion Chelsea has been unstable in the past couple of matches. On Thursday, it continued against 14th-placed Everton at Stamford Bridge as the two were held to a 1-1 draw. While Mason Mount (70) scored for The Blues, Jarrad Branthwaite (74) equalised for the Toffees. As a result, Chelsea has slipped to third place.