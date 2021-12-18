Leeds United vs Arsenal: Arteta backs leadership group to step up; no word on Lacazette's captaincy future

Arsenal is going through an uncertain time with regards to the full-time captaincy role after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of his duty following a disciplinary breach; Alexandre Lacazette remains popular choice.

In a Covid-19 curbed Premier League, one game to look forward to this weekend is Leeds United's clash against Arsenal, who are currently at 4th in the table. Arsenal is going through an uncertain time with regards to the full-time captaincy role after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was stripped of his duty following a disciplinary breach. Ahead of the clash, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta expressed confidence over the team's leadership group, who, according to him, are more than willing to step up and lead the Gunners even as the league awaits the January transfer window. However, there was no word if Alexandre Lacazette would take over as the club's full-time captain, even as the striker remains a popular choice among fans of the club.

Aubameyang, who had his captain's armband taken off on December 14, has missed Arsenal's winning games against Southampton and West Ham and will again be absent for Saturday's clash. However, reports suggest that Aubameyang is currently training away from the rest of the team as Gabon forward is keen to stay fit ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations next month.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Arteta said that Arsenal have other captains, and there is a list of captains for a particular reason because players may not start a game or get injured. So other players in the team have to step in and take that responsibility."

"That's why we have a leadership group because they are constantly taking decisions, constantly communicating with me, the coaching staff and the team in many other aspects. They have to be used to be taking that responsibility and leadership," the Spaniard added.

In Friday's press conference ahead of Arsenal's clash against Leeds United, Arteta gave very little away about both the Aubameyang's future at the club. However, in a conciliatory tone, the manager conceded that everyone makes mistakes.

"Absolutely. I think we all make mistakes. I always believe that everybody has the right intention - even if you have made a mistake. You have to understand that probably what for you is a mistake; for someone else is just a normal thing. They come from different backgrounds, cultures, or education, and I am completely open to that. I think we have shown that on many occasions," the Arsenal manager stated.

In the meantime, forward Alexandre Lacazette, who has worn the armband during Arsenal's last three games, is in contention of taking up the captaincy role full-time. Heaping praises over Lacazette following Arsenal's 2-0 win against West Ham, Arteta had said that Lacazette is taking captaincy the way everybody saw, with such pride and commitment.

Stating that Lacazette is not a selfish player, Arteta went on to add that he is pleased with the way the forward has embraced the captaincy role and has always been like that, even in the dressing room. "You see the way he (Lacazette) acts with the young players, his willingness to help. It's in his nature; he is not a selfish player; he is happy to make the rest better," the Arsenal manager had said.