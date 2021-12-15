EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 17: Manchester City drubs Leeds United 7-0; check out the records scripted

Manchester City hammed seven past Leeds United in Gameweek 17 of the EPL 2021-22 at home on Tuesday. It stays at the top of the table. Meanwhile, here are the records scripted.

It was a brutal outing from defending champion Manchester City. Playing in the Gameweek 17 of the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL), it took on Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Tuesday night. As expected, it turned out to be a demolition campaign by the Cityzens, winning 7-0.

The first half saw City take up the attacking approach right from the opening whistle. After a couple of initial attempts, Phil Foden handed City the lead in the eighth minute. Just five minutes later, Jack Grealish doubled it following a Riyad Mahrez assist. Three more attempts followed until the 32nd minute when Kevin de Bruyne tripled it after Rodrigo helped him brilliantly. As three more unsuccessful attempts followed it up, City led 3-0 at half-time.

The second half saw an even more aggressive approach from the Cityzens. After an initial effort from Leeds, City continued with its strategy, with Riyad Mahrez scoring the fourth off an Iikay Gundogan assist. There were six more attacks thereon, while a shot off Leeds' Dallas struck the post. In the 62nd minute, de Bruyne scored his brace following a Gundogan assist, as City extended the lead to 5-0.

Although the Peacock goalkeeper denied the following effort from Mahrez, John Stones fired in to make it 6-0 in the 74th, followed by the seventh four minutes later from Nathan Ake, with Foden assisting him. Nonetheless, it was the game's final attack, as City subdued its attacking intent to warp up the three points.

While City continues to dominate the top spot, here are the records attained in the process: