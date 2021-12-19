EPL 2021-22: Clubs to meet to discuss tournament status amidst COVID havoc

The EPL 2021-22 has been affected by COVID. Gameweek 18 saw six of its games being postponed. Consequently, the clubs meet on Monday to decide the tournament's status.

It is a scary situation in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) right now. COVID outbreaks have rattled the tournament in the camps of multiple clubs. Gameweek 18 of the competition has seen six matches being postponed for the same reason. As a result, the status of the competition has been put under doubt for the moment.

In the same light, the tournament's clubs have called for an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the status of the competition. It is expected that following the three scheduled matches on Sunday, the event could go on a forced break until the COVID situation eases and normalises.

"After reviewing all the new information provided by Aston Villa this morning and receiving separate medical advice, the board approved the request as a result of the club not having enough players to field a team. This decision was based on the number of Covid-19 cases, injuries and illness," a statement from the EPL read on Saturday.

The affected matches happened to be Manchester United vs Brighton and Hove Albion, Southampton vs Brentford, Watford vs Crystal Palace, West Ham United vs Norwich City and Everton vs Leicester City. On Sunday, the three scheduled matches are Newcastle United vs Manchester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool. Meanwhile, there have been reports of an outbreak in Chelsea and Liverpool camps, with the status of those games still being doubtful.