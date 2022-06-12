Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by US judge

Cristiano Ronaldo has been long linked to a rape lawsuit in the USA against Kathryn Mayorga. However, a US judge has dismissed the case against the Portuguese sensation.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

In what might come as a great relief for Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo, the rape lawsuit filed against him in the United States of America (USA) against Kathryn Mayorga has been dismissed by a US judge. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey rubbished the case where Mayorga alleged that the now Manchester United striker had sexually assaulted him in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. The Portuguese has constantly denied the allegations against him and has maintained that his relationship with her was purely consensual. On Friday, a 42-page ruling was released, where the judge accused Mayorga's attorneys of "abuses and flagrant circumvention of the proper litigation process", besides declaring that "Mayorga loses her opportunity to pursue this case."

Image credit: Getty

Mayorga's attorneys had moved to the court last month to dismiss the case. However, Dorsey affirmed that the constant use of illicitly obtained confidential documents compelled the lawsuit to be dismissed "with prejudice" and cannot be revived. "Nothing less than a with-prejudice dismissal will purge the taint that has permeated this case from its very inception and preserve the integrity of the litigation process," she recorded. ALSO READ: UEFA Nations League - Portugal's Ronaldo lauds 'big win' against Czech Republic

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

A criminal case against Ronaldo was dropped in 2019, as a district attorney communicated that it "cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt" if any sexual assault had happened. In the meantime, Mayorga claimed civil action, seeking millions in damages. Although she confessed that she agreed to a financial settlement of $375,000 with the Portuguese in 2018 after filing the case against him, the emotional trauma barred her from partaking in the mediation process.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Meanwhile, Dorsey found that Mayorga's lawyer Leslie Stovall used "cyber-hacked attorney-client privileged documents" repeatedly. It included "internal emails between Ronaldo's lawyers discussing settlement strategies and potential liability" and "emblazoned with notices that their contents contain attorney-client communications". ALSO READ: Georgina Rodriguez gushes over 'man of her dreams' Ronaldo ahead of Portugal vs Czech Republic

Image credit: Instagram