Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo rape lawsuit dismissed by US judge

    First Published Jun 12, 2022, 1:54 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo has been long linked to a rape lawsuit in the USA against Kathryn Mayorga. However, a US judge has dismissed the case against the Portuguese sensation.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    In what might come as a great relief for Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo, the rape lawsuit filed against him in the United States of America (USA) against Kathryn Mayorga has been dismissed by a US judge. District Judge Jennifer Dorsey rubbished the case where Mayorga alleged that the now Manchester United striker had sexually assaulted him in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. The Portuguese has constantly denied the allegations against him and has maintained that his relationship with her was purely consensual. On Friday, a 42-page ruling was released, where the judge accused Mayorga's attorneys of "abuses and flagrant circumvention of the proper litigation process", besides declaring that "Mayorga loses her opportunity to pursue this case."

    Image credit: Getty

    Mayorga's attorneys had moved to the court last month to dismiss the case. However, Dorsey affirmed that the constant use of illicitly obtained confidential documents compelled the lawsuit to be dismissed "with prejudice" and cannot be revived. "Nothing less than a with-prejudice dismissal will purge the taint that has permeated this case from its very inception and preserve the integrity of the litigation process," she recorded.

    ALSO READ: UEFA Nations League - Portugal's Ronaldo lauds 'big win' against Czech Republic

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    A criminal case against Ronaldo was dropped in 2019, as a district attorney communicated that it "cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt" if any sexual assault had happened. In the meantime, Mayorga claimed civil action, seeking millions in damages. Although she confessed that she agreed to a financial settlement of $375,000 with the Portuguese in 2018 after filing the case against him, the emotional trauma barred her from partaking in the mediation process.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Meanwhile, Dorsey found that Mayorga's lawyer Leslie Stovall used "cyber-hacked attorney-client privileged documents" repeatedly. It included "internal emails between Ronaldo's lawyers discussing settlement strategies and potential liability" and "emblazoned with notices that their contents contain attorney-client communications".

    ALSO READ: Georgina Rodriguez gushes over 'man of her dreams' Ronaldo ahead of Portugal vs Czech Republic

    Image credit: Instagram

    Dorsey further ruled that Stovall's use of the documents came in poor faith. She further articulated that "simply disqualifying Stovall will not cure the prejudice to Ronaldo, because the misappropriated documents and their confidential contents have been woven into the very fabric of Mayorga's claims." In 2019, Ronaldo admitted that he had a challenging year following the allegations against him.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UFC ultimate fighting championship Glover Teixeira has career advice for Paulo Costa; want to know? Read this-ayh

    UFC: Glover Teixeira has career advice for Paulo Costa; want to know? Read this

    NBA Finals 2022: Revisiting 5 memorable single-game performances krn

    NBA Finals 2022: Revisiting 5 memorable single-game performances

    ENG vs NZ, Trent Bridge Test: Fans applaud Daryl Mitchell's 2nd consecutive century krn

    ENG vs NZ, Trent Bridge Test: Fans applaud Daryl Mitchell's 2nd consecutive century

    Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson hired as Charlotte Hornets head coach: Report krn

    Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson hired as Charlotte Hornets head coach: Report

    nba finals 2022 stephen curry masterclass and golden state warriors game 4 win against boston celtics in number krn

    NBA Finals 2022: Stephen Curry's masterclass and Warriors’ Game 4 win in numbers

    Recent Stories

    Why don't you just kill me Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh breaks down

    'Why don't you just kill me?': Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh breaks down

    Can Manchester United be Robert Lewandowski next club if his Barcelona move fails?-ayh

    Can Manchester United be Robert Lewandowski's next club if his Barcelona move fails?

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan grand wedding reception update: Know venue, date, guest list and more RBA

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan grand wedding reception update: Know venue, date, guest list and more

    Priyanka Chopra flaunts cleavage in her latest Instagram post; Nick Jonas says 'Wows' RBA

    Priyanka Chopra flaunts cleavage in her latest Instagram post; Nick Jonas says 'Wows'

    UFC ultimate fighting championship Glover Teixeira has career advice for Paulo Costa; want to know? Read this-ayh

    UFC: Glover Teixeira has career advice for Paulo Costa; want to know? Read this

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon