    Bruno Fernandes on Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Don't know what's going on in his head'

    First Published Jul 21, 2022, 12:24 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo has left Manchester United confused regarding his future. Meanwhile, his Portuguese teammate Bruno Fernandes is also unsure about what's happening in his head.

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo made his dramatic return to English giants Manchester United last season. However, things did not go well for the club, as it finished sixth in the English Premier League (EPL), thus missing out on the UEFA Champions League (UCL) berth, despite Ronaldo finishing as the club's top goal-scorer for the season. As reports continue to do round that he is intent on leaving Old Trafford this season, many in the club are unsure about what's happening with the Portuguese, including his national and club teammate Bruno Fernandes, with Ronnie missing out on the club's ongoing pre-season tour.

    Fernandes noted that Ronaldo has some family issues, and he must be given his space as he said, "Obviously, we have to respect the decision of everyone. I don't know what Cristiano said to the club, to the manager. I don't know what he's going through in his head, but we must respect his space."

    "From everything we know, he had family problems, so we have to respect his space, give him some space, and that's it. Cristiano was our top scorer last season. He added goals to us, but it's not on me. The club has to make the choices, and Cristiano makes his own choice," added Fernandes, reports The Mirror.

    "As I said, I don't know what's going on in his head. If he wants to leave, it's all news. I didn't ask them that. I only asked Cristiano, when he didn't turn up, was if everything was okay with the family. He told me what was going on, that's it, and nothing more," Fernandes concluded.

    According to current reports, Ronaldo has ostensibly been turned down by most of the top clubs his agent has offered him, which includes French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), German champion Bayern Munich and English giants Chelsea. While he was linked to e move to his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon, he has turned down the links, whereas links to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona don't seem accurate either.

    Thus, it would be interesting to see where Ronaldo's future lies for the upcoming season. On the other hand, club manager Erik ten Hag intends to work with him and expects him to sign a contract extension beyond this season.

