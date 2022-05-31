World No Tobacco Day 2022: History, significance, theme, quotes, everything you need to know

World No Tobacco Day is observed each year on May 31. The theme for this year’s World No Tobacco Day is ‘Protect The Environment'.

Image: /Pixabay

Every year World No Tobacco is observed on May 31, with a different theme for each year. This year, the theme of World No Tobacco Day 2922 is 'Protect The Environment'. More than a decade ago, in the year 2008, the World Health Organisation (WHO) decided to ban any kind of promotion or advertisement of tobacco. The ban was brought in thinking that probably it is the ads that attract youth to indulge in smoking. As per the statistic provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO), each year more than 8 million people across the globe die because of tobacco use each year.

Image: /Pixabay

World No Tobacco Day is observed on May 31 annually to highlight the risk that is associated with the use of tobacco. The campaign is an opportunity that helps in creating awareness in terms of reducing tobacco use and at the same time, being able to help protect the health of the people. The World Health Organization (WHO) promotes World No Tobacco Day every year to highlight the health risks of consuming tobacco and encourage governments to put policies into action that help reduce smoking and the use of other tobacco products.

Image: /Pixabay

WORLD NO TOBACCO DAY 2022: THEME: This year, the World Health Organisation 9WHO) has decided to keep 'Protect the Environment' as the theme for World No Tobacco Day'. The 2022 global campaign aims to create public awareness about the environmental impact of the entire tobacco cycle - from its cultivation to production, distribution and the toxic waste it generates. This year, the theme focuses on the harmful impact of tobacco on the environment. The tobacco industry on the environment is vast and growing adding unnecessary pressure to our planet's already scarce resources and fragile ecosystems.

Image: /Pixabay

WORLD NO TOBACCO DAY: HISTORY: It was in the year 1987 when the World Health Organisation (WHO) passed a resolution announcing April 7, 1988, as World No Smoking Day. The act was passed to motivate people to prevent using tobacco for at least 24 hours. A year later, the WHO passed another resolution declaring that May 31 will be observed as 'World No Tobacco Day', annually.

Image: /Pixabay