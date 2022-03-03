World Wildlife Day: 10 must-visit national parks of India

Planning to go on a wildlife safari? On World Wildlife Day, here 10 national parks that you must visit in the country.

India’s wildlife proudly boasts of a variety of species from the Himalayan snow leopards to royal Bengal tigers, Asiatic lions, one-horn rhinos, leopards, sloth bears, barasinghas, bison and the list goes on. There are as many as 51 tiger reserves in the country and over 100 national parks spread over different geographic and climatic conditions. India is a paradise of wildlife lovers in the truest sense. The country is rich in its flora and fauna, and is home to numerous critically endangered wildlife species. On this World Wildlife Day, we present you 10 tiger reserves/national parks of the country that one must visit.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve: Situated in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district, BTR is undoubtedly one of the best tiger reserves of the country. BTR is smaller in size compared to other tiger reserves of the country and has a huge population of tigers. It is this very reason why it is one of the most preferred parks of wildlife lovers. When in the park, don’t forget to ask your naturalist to take you the Lord Vishnu’s Shesh-Saiya statue and the Sita cave. ALSO READ: Danger lurks beyond Tiger territory: 40% big cats on the prowl in unprotected areas

Kanha Tiger Reserve: Madhya Pradesh’s largest and one of the older tiger reserves, KTR has a lot to offer to its visitors. From its Sal jungles to open grasslands, Kanha’s natural beauty will mesmerize. It is the best place to spot barasinghas, dholes (wild dogs) and Sloth bears other than majestic tigers. Kanha was also the home to one of world’s most photographed tigers, ‘Munna’ or ‘T-17’ whose ‘CAT’ and ‘PM’ marks on the forehead made him easily recognizable.

Kaziranga Tiger Reserve: This tiger reserves promises you beautiful sightings of one-horn rhinos, tigers and wild elephants among other wildlife species. The most distinctive factor about Kaziranga is its rhinos. Situated in Assam, this tiger reserve has been successful in saving one-horn rhinos from the brink of extinction.

Nagarhole Tiger Reserve: Karnataka’s NTR was once a hunting ground of the Maharaja of Mysore. It was declared as a tiger reserve in 1999. In Nagarhole, you can sight beasty tigers to leopards and wild elephants. It’s wildlife and natural pristine beauty is what makes it a paradise for the nature and wildlife lovers.

Ranthambore Tiger Reserve: Ever heard the story of tigress Machhli? Ranthambore used to be the park which was ruled by her. She was rightly called as the ‘Queen of Ranthambore’. One of the most popular incidents of Machhli is when she killed a 14-feet long crocodile in the waters. The fort of Ranthambore used to be her territory. Even today if one visits Ranthambore, stories of ‘World’s Most Famous Tigress’ are told to them! Her linage continues to prowl through the jungles. This park has wildlife, nature and heritage to offer you.

Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve: The terrains of Jim Corbett will leave you spell bounded. Jim Corbett is one of the oldest tiger reserves of the country that is spread of hundreds of square kilometers of jungles. One of the things you must look forward to on your trip to Corbett is the Dhikala forest rest house which lays right in the middle of the reserve. You can book your stay here with the forest department and spend a night. Expect alarm calls from deers and monkeys as a predator is sure to cross by the rest house. Dhikala will give you an experience of how it is to live in the jungles that is ruled by the tiger(s).

Pench Tiger Reserve: Pench falls in Madhya Pradesh as well as Maharashtra. But a larger part of the reserve comes under MP. Pench was once home to ‘Collarwali’, a tigress that held the world record of giving birth to 29 cubs from eight litters. Pench’s landscape and wildlife are worth paying a visit, especially in winters when the winter morning chills will enhance your experience of early morning tiger tracking. Expect to hear numerous stories of Collarwali when your naturalist drives you around through the Sal jungles. ALSO READ: 7 reasons why 'Collarwali' was one of her kind Kuno National Park: Many would not be aware of this lesser-known park in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district. Kuna has been in the news lately for one reason – the Cheetah Reintroduction project. This national park will soon become home to African cheetahs. But Kuno is much more than just the cheetahs which haven’t even arrived yet. Kuno has a good population of leopards. The picturesque beauty of Kuno is mesmerizing. And the fact that it is not populated with tourists, is an added factor. ALSO READ: Wheels in motion to reintroduce Cheetahs in India

Gir National Park: What makes Sasan Gir world famous is that it is the only home for the Asiatic Lions. While reaching Gir, one should not be surprised to see a pride of lions sitting alongside the road or even in middle of the road. Gir also happens to be the biggest contributor in Gujarat’s tourism for the obvious reason. So, if you still haven’t seen an Asiatic lion in the wild, this is where you need to visit next! ALSO READ: MP's decision to send rescued tigers and leopards to Reliance-owned zoo in Jamnagar draws flak

