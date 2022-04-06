World Health Day 2022: Significance, history, theme; all that you need to know about the day

World Health Day 2022 will be celebrated on Thursday, April 7. The day holds importance as it helps in creating awareness regarding good health.

Image: Getty Images

World Health Day 2022 is right here. Each year, April 7 is marked as the day that celebrates good health Every year on April 7, people all across the world celebrate good health and at the same, create awareness regarding it importance. While many know about the day, there are also people who do not necessarily know about the significance of World Health Day, it importance, history and the theme for this year’s celebrations.

Image: Getty Images

While the World Health Organisation (WHO) will be celebrating the 71st World Health Day, in India, the Ministry of Ayush’ 'Yoga Amrit Mahotsav' will mark the celebrations by initiating a 75-day countdown till June 21, the International Day of Yoga. This will be followed by a grand event that will be held at Delhi’s Red Fort. ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill gives tips on weight loss after her impressive physical transformation

Image: Getty Images

World Health Day 2022 Date and History: On April 7, 1950, the first World Health Day was organised across the globe. This was celebrated two years after the first World Health Assembly was called in to mark the founding of the World Health Organisation.

Image: Getty Images

World Health Day 2022 Significance: World Health Day is celebrated to create more and more awareness regarding the importance of health as well as the quality of life. On this day, talks and sessions are held to encourage people in order to lead a healthy life. ALSO READ: Globally 490 million covid-19 cases reported, New variant XE raise new concerns

Image: Getty Images