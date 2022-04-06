World Health Day 2022: Significance, history, theme; all that you need to know about the day
World Health Day 2022 will be celebrated on Thursday, April 7. The day holds importance as it helps in creating awareness regarding good health.
World Health Day 2022 is right here. Each year, April 7 is marked as the day that celebrates good health Every year on April 7, people all across the world celebrate good health and at the same, create awareness regarding it importance. While many know about the day, there are also people who do not necessarily know about the significance of World Health Day, it importance, history and the theme for this year’s celebrations.
While the World Health Organisation (WHO) will be celebrating the 71st World Health Day, in India, the Ministry of Ayush’ 'Yoga Amrit Mahotsav' will mark the celebrations by initiating a 75-day countdown till June 21, the International Day of Yoga. This will be followed by a grand event that will be held at Delhi’s Red Fort.
World Health Day 2022 Date and History: On April 7, 1950, the first World Health Day was organised across the globe. This was celebrated two years after the first World Health Assembly was called in to mark the founding of the World Health Organisation.
World Health Day 2022 Significance: World Health Day is celebrated to create more and more awareness regarding the importance of health as well as the quality of life. On this day, talks and sessions are held to encourage people in order to lead a healthy life.
World Health Day 2022 Theme: Each year a different theme is set to make the celebrations of World Health Day. This year, the focus of the World Health Organisation revolves around the well-being of the planet as well as humans. Therefore, the theme for this year’s celebrations has been kept as ‘Our Planet, Our Health’.