World Food Safety Day 2022: Know history, significance and theme of the day
Food has the most crucial part in keeping the body healthy. However, with the changing eating preferences and demands of the people, the manner many items are made and grown has evolved. They include a variety of substances. As a result, every year on June 7th, World Food Day is observed to raise awareness about the dangers of contaminated food and water.
Significance and theme of the day
Typhoid is an infection caused by tainted water and food. As a result, hundreds of people are affected each year. Children, like adults, suffer in vast numbers from the issues created by rotten food, and some even lose their lives.
This year's World Food Safety Day theme is "Safer food, greater health."
History of World Food Safety Day
The World Health Organization (WHO) voiced its support for the World Food Safety Day resolution voted at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) conference's 40th session in July 2017. Following this, the resolution was presented to the Second Committee of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, which accepted it, and on 20 December 2018, 7 June was designated as World Food Safety Day. WHO, in collaboration with the FAO, invites us to participate in this crucial day to ensure safe food for all on a worldwide scale.