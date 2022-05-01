Why are employees dissatisfied/unhappy with their job? Read this

Why do employees frequently express dissatisfaction with their jobs? Understand why and how to create a healthy workplace

The world has now begun to discuss mental health and its role in leading a healthy lifestyle. Creating a healthy environment and a comfortable space is critical. Also, to address the taboos around mental health in all sectors of society. It is essential to treat mental health difficulties in the workplace.



If we look around or speak to people, we will find that many are dissatisfied with the society or place they live in for various reasons. Before talking about the employees' psychological difficulties, we must first figure out what is causing them damage. Let's look at the causes behind this and how to make changes in the workplace to improve employee well-being. So, why employees are unhappy and facing mental health issues on the job?

There is far too much work.

Employees are subjected to a great deal of stress and strain when they are overworked, which makes them prone to anxiety and restlessness.

Politics in the workplace

Many companies include people who want to pull others down so that they may shine the brightest. While many people play it safe in order to live, others ponder too much and become vulnerable to mental diseases.



Boundaries

Many people want to keep their private and work lives apart. It brings them comfort. On the other hand, bosses and coworkers occasionally try to pry into employees' personal lives. They get apprehensive and stressed as a result of this.

Pay Cuts or less pay

A poor pay scale affects a large number of employees. They are dissatisfied and depressed as a result of this.



So, how to build a comfortable and healthy work environment?

Employees and employers share responsibilities for keeping a healthy and happy work environment. The following must be kept in mind.

Employers should establish lines of contact to resolve employee concerns. They should also make sure that the dialogue is kept private to gain the employee's confidence. When employees are overworked, they must be able to say "NO." It's only beneficial for you to take a step for yourself. Also Read: International Labour Day 2022: Know date, history, significance and other details