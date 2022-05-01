International Labour Day 2022: Know date, history, significance and other details

A resolution was approved saying that the government should provide everyone a national holiday on Labour Day, and Labour Day has been observed every year since then.

Every year on May 1, most nations observe International Workers' Day, often known as Labour Day. It recognises employees' societal efforts and sacrifices. It is also known as May Day in India. It rose to popularity in India in 1923, when the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan organised the first-ever festivities in the nation, led by Comrade Singaravelar. A resolution was approved saying that the government should provide everyone a national holiday on Labour Day, and Labour Day has been observed every year since then.

Significance The significance of the day dates back to when American workers began to protest severe labour rules, violations of workers' rights, poor working conditions, and inhumane work hours. The holiday is linked to labour revolt and subsequent empowerment in the late 1800s. On this day, a police officer opened fire, killing at least two striking employees who were demanding an eight-hour workday rather than a sixteen-hour workweek. After the horrific death of nonviolent demonstrators, more employees joined the protests, and it wasn't until 1916 that the United States began to recognise eight-hour workdays. Also Read | International Labour Day 2022: Here's a list of wishes, quotes, messages, and WhatsApp status to share