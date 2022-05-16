Who was Gautama Buddha's wife? Why did he leave his wife and 7-day-old son? Read on

Yashodhara married Gautham Buddha when she was just sixteen years old. Rahula was the name of their kid. At the age of 29, Gautham Buddha aka Siddhartha left his wife and 7-day-old kid.

Siddhartha Gautama, often known as Buddha, was a teacher, philosopher, and spiritual leader who is credited with founding Buddhism. Between the 6th and 4th centuries B.C., he lived and taught in the region near the modern-day Nepal-India border.



Image: Getty Images

He founded Buddhism, which is one of the world's main faiths and intellectual systems. Buddhism was promoted by his disciples, known as Buddhists. Siddhartha Gautama was born at Lumbini, near Kapilvastu, in 624 BC to a Sakya tribe (Nepal). Shudhodana and Mahamaya gave birth to him.

Who was Gautam Buddha's wife?

Gautam Buddha's wife was Yashodhara. King Suppabuddha and Amita had a daughter named Yashodhara. They came from a Shakya family. Yashodhara married Gautham Buddha when he was sixteen years old. Rahula was the name of their kid. At the age of 29, he abandoned his wife and 7-day-old kid.

Image: Getty Images

Siddhartha's inquisitiveness developed as he grew older. His life of affluence felt hollow to him. He convinced Channa, his chariot driver, to take him out of the palace and into the city when he was 29 years old.

Image: Getty Images

Princess Yasodhara, the Buddha's wife, who stayed behind to care for their newborn baby with Siddhartha's huge extended family, is rarely described, and never from her own point of view.

Following Siddhartha's departure, Yaodhar lived a monastic life in the palace, wearing yellow robes and eating very little, exactly like Siddhartha. Yaodhar finally met Siddhartha when he returned to Kapilavastu as Gautama Buddha to meet his relatives.