Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Three yoga asanas to do daily for relieving your knee pain

    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    We all know that nowadays, prolonged knee pain is a common problem for everyone who even works remotely due to long working hours and for people in routine life as well. So, Baddha Konasana, Tadasana, and Trikonasana are the three asanas that can help with this common ailment.

    Image: Getty Images

    Many people end up developing some knee discomfort or joint issues. Strains in muscles and more severe injuries to the ligaments and cartilage can all result from sports, exercise, and other activities. It does not matter if you are young or old, any injury or lack of movement can cause unbearable pain.

    To alleviate knee pain and other body ailments for people, Baddha Konasana, Tadasana, and Trikonasana are the three yoga asanas that can help with this common ailment.

    ALSO READ: Want supple and smooth skin? Eat these superfoods to hydrate your skin naturally

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Baddha Konasana:

    Practicing this pose improves blood circulation and stimulates the heart. Baddha Konasana benefits your pelvic region, inner thighs, and knees to get a necessary and good stretch. Any mild depression, anxiety, or tension can get better with this asana.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Tadasana:

    Tadasana centers your body and mind, which helps create a calm sense of inner peace. Maintaining alignment and body awareness is a constant process. Standing strong steady, and centered in Mountain Pose helps to improve posture, alignment, and balance. This can benefit other yoga poses as well as your daily movements. It also relieves knee pain if practiced daily.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Trikonasana:

    Trikonasana helps a lot in relieving stiffness and enhancing the flexibility of the legs. It also aids in alleviating knee pain, especially the back muscles of the thigh (hamstrings). This sideways bending pose helps to elongate leg muscles to improve the strength of the thighs, knees, calves, and legs and also helps in relieving the knee pain

    ALSO READ: Health Tips: Four health benefits of including Guava in your daily diet

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for March 2 2023 Taurus Gemini Libra Capricorn Virgo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 2, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for March 2 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 2, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Heat wave sweeps parts of India: 10 ways to beat the scorching sun

    Heat wave sweeps parts of India: 10 ways to beat the scorching sun

    When is Holi? Why is it celebrated? Know puja timings and significance RBA

    When is Holi? Why is it celebrated? Know puja timings and significance

    When to have protein in a day? How much to have? What are the benefits? Read all RBA

    When to have protein in a day? How much to have? What are the benefits? Read all

    Recent Stories

    The type of zero-calorie sweeteners responsible for heart-related diseases vma

    The type of zero-calorie sweeteners responsible for heart-related diseases

    Know the best breakfast to have while preparing for exams? Here are some options

    Know the best breakfast to have while preparing for exams? Here are some options

    Daily Horoscope for March 2 2023 Taurus Gemini Libra Capricorn Virgo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 2, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Aquarius

    Numerology Prediction for March 2 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 2, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Opinion China is outmanoeuvring India on the battlefield; here's how

    China is outmanoeuvring India on the battlefield; here's how

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon