Three yoga asanas to do daily for relieving your knee pain

We all know that nowadays, prolonged knee pain is a common problem for everyone who even works remotely due to long working hours and for people in routine life as well. So, Baddha Konasana, Tadasana, and Trikonasana are the three asanas that can help with this common ailment.

Many people end up developing some knee discomfort or joint issues. Strains in muscles and more severe injuries to the ligaments and cartilage can all result from sports, exercise, and other activities. It does not matter if you are young or old, any injury or lack of movement can cause unbearable pain. To alleviate knee pain and other body ailments for people, Baddha Konasana, Tadasana, and Trikonasana are the three yoga asanas that can help with this common ailment.

1. Baddha Konasana: Practicing this pose improves blood circulation and stimulates the heart. Baddha Konasana benefits your pelvic region, inner thighs, and knees to get a necessary and good stretch. Any mild depression, anxiety, or tension can get better with this asana.

2. Tadasana: Tadasana centers your body and mind, which helps create a calm sense of inner peace. Maintaining alignment and body awareness is a constant process. Standing strong steady, and centered in Mountain Pose helps to improve posture, alignment, and balance. This can benefit other yoga poses as well as your daily movements. It also relieves knee pain if practiced daily.

