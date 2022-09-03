Teacher’s Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen to Boman Irani, 8 stars and their iconic roles

Ahead of Teacher’s Day 2022, here are eight actors who played mentors on-screen. Their roles have itched in the hearts of the audience. While some played strict and disciplined teachers, many were fun-loving ones.

Image: Still from the movie

Teachers have a very significant role to play in our lives. They are responsible for shaping us into better humans, for teaching us the difference between right and wrong, and for imparting education. Come Teacher's Day and we all love to thank and pay tribute to our teachers and mentors. The beautiful bond of a student-teacher relationship has often made its way to the silver screen as well. There are several movies that have depicted characters based on a teacher, which has made us laugh with them, fall in love with the, and also made us cry. With Teacher’s Day just around the corner, here are some of the most iconic teacher characters played by Bollywood actors that have etched in the hearts of the audience.

Image: Still from the movie

Shah Rukh Khan: If there was an award for the coolest teacher of all time, it should go to Shah Rukh for his character in Mohabbatein. A music teacher, Sha Rukh was one teacher will all fell in love with. But that is not the only movie where he played a mentor. In fact, the role of ‘Kabir Khan; in Chak De India was equally loved by everyone. There could not have been a better hockey coach than him for the movie. ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Nora Fatehi grilled by Delhi’s EOW

Image: Still from the movie

Aamir Khan: When he played the role of an art teacher in Tare Zameen Par, Amir Khan struck many chords in the hearts of the audience. The film is one of the best movies based on student-teacher relationships. ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Here’s how much Sita Ramam, Cobra, Karthikeya 2, Liger raked in on Friday

Image: Still from the movie

Sushmita Sen: Speak of Bollywood and teachers, the first person who pops into one’s mind is actor Sushmita Sen. She played a chemistry teacher in Main Hoon Naa and we all fell in love with her instantly. She definitely goes down as one of the best teachers of Bollywood, so far.

Image: Still from the movie

Boman Irani: Who does not remember ‘Virus’ from 3 Idiots? Boman Irani as a strict principal of an engineering institute was so much joy to watch on the screen. The actor nailed the character so well that he continues to remain the favourite of many.

Image: Still from the movie

Amitabh Bachchan: A strict and disciplined teacher is how we all remember Amitabh Bachchan from the movie Mohabbatein. The film was a life-changing movie for Amitabh; it was offered to him during his hard days. And since then, there has been no turning back for the actor. Also, he taught us the importance of ‘Parampara.. Paritishtha.. Anushasan..’.

Image: Still from the movie

Hrithik Roshan: He essayed the role of Anand Kumar, a man who has been imparting education to underprivileged kids for years. The film ‘Super 30’ was based on true events. Hrithik did win a million hearts with his stunning performance in the movie.

Image: Still from the movie

Rani Mukerji: In ‘Hichki’, Rani played the role of an aspiring teacher with ‘Tourette syndrome. Hers was an inspirational character and the film’s storyline also quite stayed with the audience.

Image: Still from the movie