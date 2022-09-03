Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Teacher’s Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen to Boman Irani, 8 stars and their iconic roles

    First Published Sep 3, 2022, 11:40 AM IST

    Ahead of Teacher’s Day 2022, here are eight actors who played mentors on-screen. Their roles have itched in the hearts of the audience. While some played strict and disciplined teachers, many were fun-loving ones.

    Image: Still from the movie

    Teachers have a very significant role to play in our lives. They are responsible for shaping us into better humans, for teaching us the difference between right and wrong, and for imparting education. Come Teacher's Day and we all love to thank and pay tribute to our teachers and mentors. The beautiful bond of a student-teacher relationship has often made its way to the silver screen as well. There are several movies that have depicted characters based on a teacher, which has made us laugh with them, fall in love with the, and also made us cry. With Teacher’s Day just around the corner, here are some of the most iconic teacher characters played by Bollywood actors that have etched in the hearts of the audience.

    Image: Still from the movie

    Shah Rukh Khan: If there was an award for the coolest teacher of all time, it should go to Shah Rukh for his character in Mohabbatein. A music teacher, Sha Rukh was one teacher will all fell in love with. But that is not the only movie where he played a mentor. In fact, the role of ‘Kabir Khan; in Chak De India was equally loved by everyone. There could not have been a better hockey coach than him for the movie.

    ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Nora Fatehi grilled by Delhi’s EOW

    Image: Still from the movie

    Aamir Khan: When he played the role of an art teacher in Tare Zameen Par, Amir Khan struck many chords in the hearts of the audience. The film is one of the best movies based on student-teacher relationships.

    ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Here’s how much Sita Ramam, Cobra, Karthikeya 2, Liger raked in on Friday

    Image: Still from the movie

    Sushmita Sen: Speak of Bollywood and teachers, the first person who pops into one’s mind is actor Sushmita Sen. She played a chemistry teacher in Main Hoon Naa and we all fell in love with her instantly. She definitely goes down as one of the best teachers of Bollywood, so far.

    Image: Still from the movie

    Boman Irani: Who does not remember ‘Virus’ from 3 Idiots? Boman Irani as a strict principal of an engineering institute was so much joy to watch on the screen. The actor nailed the character so well that he continues to remain the favourite of many.

    Image: Still from the movie

    Amitabh Bachchan: A strict and disciplined teacher is how we all remember Amitabh Bachchan from the movie Mohabbatein. The film was a life-changing movie for Amitabh; it was offered to him during his hard days. And since then, there has been no turning back for the actor. Also, he taught us the importance of ‘Parampara.. Paritishtha.. Anushasan..’.

    Image: Still from the movie

    Hrithik Roshan: He essayed the role of Anand Kumar, a man who has been imparting education to underprivileged kids for years. The film ‘Super 30’ was based on true events. Hrithik did win a million hearts with his stunning performance in the movie.

    Image: Still from the movie

    Rani Mukerji: In ‘Hichki’, Rani played the role of an aspiring teacher with ‘Tourette syndrome. Hers was an inspirational character and the film’s storyline also quite stayed with the audience.

    Image: Still from the movie

    Shahid Kapoor: He was seen essaying the character of a music teacher in ‘Pathshala’. The movie shows how a music teacher comes together with students and teachers to fight against school management.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case Nora Fatehi grilled by Delhi EOW in money laundering case drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Nora Fatehi grilled by Delhi’s EOW

    Puri Jagannadh to compensate distributors after Vijay Deverakonda Liger sinks drb

    Puri Jagannadh to compensate distributors after Vijay Deverakonda's Liger sinks

    O Mere Dil Ke Chain Fans eagerly await opening of Virat Kohli 'One8' in Kishore Kumar Mumbai bungalow Gouri Kunj snt

    'O Mere Dil Ke Chain': Fans await opening of Virat Kohli's 'One8' in Kishore Kumar's Mumbai bungalow

    Pawan Kalyan birthday net worth 2022 salary income assets car collection drb

    Pawan Kalyan net worth: Salary, income, assets, cars and more

    Happy Teachers Day 2022 Super 30 Hichki Shabaash Mithu

    Happy Teachers’ Day 2022: Super 30, Hichki, Shabaash Mithu-7 redefined the student-teacher bond on big-screen

    Recent Stories

    India surpasses UK to become world's fifth biggest economy. Here's what experts suggest AJR

    India surpasses UK to become world's fifth biggest economy. Here's what experts suggest

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case Nora Fatehi grilled by Delhi EOW in money laundering case drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Nora Fatehi grilled by Delhi’s EOW

    Horrifying video shows hundreds of birds killed after tree cut in Kerala: Watch AJR

    Horrifying video shows hundreds of birds killed after tree chopped off in Kerala: Watch

    football EPL 2022-23 english premier league, Gameweek 6 preview, predictions: Manchester United, Arsenal, liverpool, arsenal, chelsea, tottenham, leicester-ayh

    EPL 2022-23, Gameweek 6 preview and predictions: Man United vs Arsenal, Merseyside derby among headliners

    News anchor swallows fly during live broadcast; hilarious video goes viral - gps

    News anchor swallows fly during live broadcast; hilarious video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon