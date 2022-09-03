Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Goodbye’s poster revealed

The makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Goodbye’ revealed the first poster of the movie on Saturday.

Get ready to experience a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships, and a celebration of life. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Goodbye is a heart-warming story of every Indian family ever. The first poster from the film showcases legendary Bollywood actor Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in a beautiful father-daughter moment where they are seen celebrating life while flying a kite.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, Goodbye also features actors Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles. The film is expected to take the audiences on a roller-coaster ride of emotions filled with laughter, warmth and tears.

Goodbye will mark the much-awaited Hindi debut of South’s popular actor Rashmika Mandanna. The film also stars Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan in key roles.



Backed by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., GoodBye is all set for a worldwide release in cinemas next month, on October 7.