    Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Goodbye’s poster revealed

    The makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Goodbye’ revealed the first poster of the movie on Saturday.

    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Sep 3, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

    Get ready to experience a heart-warming story about life, family and relationships, and a celebration of life. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Goodbye is a heart-warming story of every Indian family ever. The first poster from the film showcases legendary Bollywood actor Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in a beautiful father-daughter moment where they are seen celebrating life while flying a kite. 

    Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, Goodbye also features actors Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles. The film is expected to take the audiences on a roller-coaster ride of emotions filled with laughter, warmth and tears. 

    Goodbye will mark the much-awaited Hindi debut of South’s popular actor Rashmika Mandanna.  The film also stars Elli AvrRam, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, and Abhishek Khan in key roles. 
     
    Backed by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., GoodBye is all set for a worldwide release in cinemas next month, on October 7.

    Last Updated Sep 3, 2022, 12:00 PM IST
