Asianet Newsable

    Surprising benefits of lemongrass in your daily diet

    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Scientifically named citronella, the common ingredient in Thai cooking, has several incredible health benefits and acts as a bug repellent.

    Image: Getty Images

    Nowadays, when pollution is at dangerous levels. Even global warming has exhausted the standards of living conditions for humans. In such a world, having healthy dietary options is of utmost importance. 

    One such food item is lemongrass. This plant is tall and stocky and has a fresh lemon aroma and a citrus flavor. Scientifically named citronella, the common ingredient in Thai cooking, has several health benefits and acts as a bug repellent.

    For people who want a healthier lifestyle in their daily regimen, these are a few astonishing health benefits that the consumption of lemon grass can have in their daily diet.

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Lemongrass has anti-inflammatory properties. Lemongrass contains citral and geranial, two main compounds thought to be responsible for their anti-inflammatory properties. Therefore, consuming lemongrass can help fight inflammation in the body.

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Lemongrass has several anti - oxidants. Lemongrass contains several anti - oxidants, according to a study published in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry. These antioxidants can help relieve the free radicals in our bodies. Free radicals cause damage to our healthy cells. Lemongrass contains chlorogenic acid, isoorientin, and swertia japonica which can help prevent this.

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Lemongrass prevents cancer. Citral, present in lemongrass, is said to have potential cancer-fighting abilities. Several components of the edible element help a person fight this cancer by either causing abnormal cell death. Also, it helps by improving the functioning of their immune system so that it becomes strong enough to protect their body from cancer.

