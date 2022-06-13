Stock market prediction: What will Indian Stock Market look like in 2022? Read this

Celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicts that after the transit of mercury and sun, which will be after this week, it might be a perfect time for investors

The stock market, as per astrology, is ruled by planets and they influence each individual’s life. A person can find success even in risky businesses like shares and investments. '



With the fluctuating Indian shares and the stock market in today’s time, we consulted renowned astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji about whether the market will get better or not, what will the rest of the year be like for the investors and shareholders and here is what he told us.

Pandit Jagannath Guruji told us that the market would "pick up in a month and sectors will perform well this year. Sectors, except for government policies, will do well.

The sole reason is that as per numerology when we add the digits of 2022, it equals to 6. 6 means Venus and this is a good sign. Between August 12 & September 15, there are variations and I don't think there will be any problem. Post-June it seems to be a good time for the stock and share market. As it is, the Saturn retrograde is bound to bring many changes."