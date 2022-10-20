Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy pictures alert: Urfi Javed re-creates French couture Schiaparelli’s ‘wired lungs’; goes backless (WATCH)

    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 4:32 PM IST

    Urfi Javed’s latest outfit is an impressive take on re-creating one of the most famous creations of the house of Schiaparelli -- the wired lungs! There is none but Urfi who could have nailed this look so perfectly.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Fashion designer Daniel Roseberry the creative director of Schiaparelli, a French haute couture house, left everyone impressed with Schiaparelli's autumn/winter 2021 collection. It was an ode to Elsa Schiaparelli, the founder of the brand. One of the most popular designs from the collection was the one where Roseberry created a design using golden wires – he twisted them to make them look like lungs. For the unversed, Elsa was known to create stunning designs by twisting wires. Back home, it is Urfi Javed who has taken inspiration from the Schiaparelli design. She has replicated the golden-wired lungs to create her version of it, using silver wires.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi Javed has an eye for fashion which only a few might be able to understand. In the past also, Urfi has worn outfits that were inspired by several celebrities such as Kylie Jenner. However, unfortunately, the actor has often been trolled for these looks, while the other stars gained praise for it. To watch her video, click here.

    ALSO READ: Hot pictures and video: Urfi Javed goes BOLD and SEXY in backless shirt (watch)

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The actor, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT, has a knack for creating DIY outfits for the same. However, this time around, she created a piece that is inspired by the iconic work of Schiaparelli.

    ALSO READ: SEXY TOPLESS PICTURES, VIDEO: Urfi Javed covers assets with conch shells

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi Javed created the same wired lungs but in silver colour, as she wore it to cover her assets. While the original golden wired lungs were worn over a body-hugging black gown, Urfi’s version comprised of just the wired lungs, worn over brown baggy pants.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Taking to Instagram, Urfi Javed revealed that what she wore was a re-creation of Schiaparelli's collection. She also shared a picture of the ‘golden wired lungs’ and wrote: “I’m a huge huge huge fan of Schiaparelli!! It’s always been my dream to wear an original Schiaparelli! Usme time hai so I made this DIY version of this piece from fall/winter 2021-22 collection! Just took some wires, twisted them made a lot of flowers, combined them together!”

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Interestingly, when Daniel Roseberry created the golden wired lungs, his idea was to bring notice to ‘breathing’ and healthy lungs during the pandemic. Urfi Javed, on the other hand, encourages people to not smoke.

    While Urfi Javed has perfected her version of the Schiaparelli creation, the actor was unfortunately trolled massively for it. Several users wrote mean comments directed toward Urfi, on the post of the outfit that she put up on her social media.

