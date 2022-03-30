Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ramadan 2022: Are rules the same for' Men and Women' during the holy month?

    Ramadan dos and don'ts everyone should follow or avoid who are planning to keep fast during the holy month

    Ramadan 2022: Are rules the same for' Men and Women' during the holy month?
    First Published Mar 30, 2022, 6:47 PM IST

    The 9th Islamic month of Ramadan (also known as Ramzan) is considered holy for two reasons. It is the month of Laylat al-Qadr, when Prophet Muhammed received the Holy Quran because it is one of Islam's Five Pillars, followers of this faith fast from sunrise to sunset throughout Ramadan.

    Aside from fasting, Muslims practise and adhere to a series of procedures. Devout Muslims believe that the month of Ramadan promotes worldwide brotherhood, self-discipline, self-control and compassion for those who are less fortunate. Know what a Muslim must and must not do during the holy month of Ramadan this year.

    Dos and Don'ts for Ramadan

    Do read the Quran: During Ramadan, Muslims are obliged to read the Holy Quran (Holy scriptures). As previously said, Allah's (God's) teachings came from heaven to earth in the form of the Quran, which was revealed to Prophet Muhammed during this month.

    Five times a day, offer prayers: 5 times a day, prayers must be observed. During Ramadan, a day begins with Fajr-dawn, then Zhuhr-middle of the day, Asr-afternoon, Maghrib-evening, and ends with Isha (night).

    Ramadan 2022: Are rules the same for' Men and Women' during the holy month? RBA

    Keep a fast: Fasting is one of Islam's Five Pillars, as previously stated. Muslims are therefore expected to fast during this month. It is also stated that the spiritual benefits (thawab) of fasting double throughout Ramzan.

    Donate and help people in need: As Ramadan promotes compassion and fraternity, reach out to those in need. Contribute Zakat (a portion of your money) to charitable causes. This is also one of Islam's Five Pillars.

    Practice self-control, self-discipline, and being cool: Because this month is dedicated to compassion, Muslims must be calm and exercise self-discipline and self-control.

    Maintain celibacy: Maintain your virginity and spend your time to prayer.

    Ramadan 2022: Are rules the same for' Men and Women' during the holy month? RBA

    Don'ts

    Do not waste time: Make good use of your time instead of watching TV, sleeping too much, or shopping. Remember that Ramadan is a time for cultivating discipline.

    Do not gossip or talk badly about others

    Do not get into a discussion loaded with gossip and false talks

    During the fasting time, do not eat any food or water: Because fasting is the most important obligation throughout Ramadan, refrain from ingesting food or water between sunrise and sundown. Except for the sick, the elderly, and pregnant/breastfeeding/menstruating women, all adult Muslims fast throughout the month of Ramzan. Those who are unwell or pregnant, on the other hand, compensate by fasting at a later period.

    Don't listen to music or songs: Spend time praying and remembering Allah. Avoid listening to music or singing.
     

