    Need a sexy body like that of Kim Kardashian? Here’s her fitness secret

    First Published Jun 6, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

    If you have been looking out for the key to Kim Kardashian’s gorgeous figure, continue reading this article.

    When it comes to looking amazing in every outfit and staying fit, Kim Kardashian is one celebrity everyone looks up to. With over 316 million followers on her Instagram handle, Kim seems to have inspired many toward fitness. If you too are someone who desires to have a body just like this beauty, here is presenting to you a lowdown on Kim's workout routine that she rigorously follows to maintain her goddess-like figure.

    To maintain her physique, Kim Kardashian works on her body at least six days a week. Her workout is mainly focused on endurance fitness and core strength. Along with this, she also follows a strict diet routine. Here are 6 things that she does to maintain her body.

    Atkins diet: Kim Kardashian has a stunning figure that she has managed to maintain post-pregnancy. It is mainly because of her past devotion to the Atkins diet, reportedly. The diet is known for cutting down carbohydrate intake, almost completely. It instead incorporates an abundance of protein and healthy fats.

    Plant-based and low-carb: Kim Kardashian reportedly lost around 31 kilograms, after each pregnancy from the Atkins diet. Kim said on a TV show that she started to incorporate more carbs into her diet. She once said, "There's a myth that eating carbs is bad, but this isn't true!"

    "My trainer Mel (Alcantara) always says that before and after you train, you should eat simple carbs, like sweet potatoes, and small amounts of fat and protein, like chicken. You should also have veggies with your meals since you need them to help effectively break down and absorb your protein, fat and carbs,” Kim said.

    No Processed Foods: Kim Kardashian does not eat processed food. Her trainer Melissa Alcantara once came to her house and purged her pantry of anything unhealthy or unnecessarily processed. These products reportedly included vanilla wafers, rice crispy treats and graham crackers.

    Weight Training: Kim Kardashian reportedly works six days a week. She makes sure that she does not skip her routine, come what may! Kim reportedly wakes up as early as 5:30 am for her workout and spends 90-minutes in the gym. "I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights, I don't do a lot of cardio," she once told Elle Australia.

    Lower Body Workouts: Kim Kardashian’s fitness schedule includes a plethora of leg and butt exercises. However, she focuses mostly on building muscle through weight training. According to reports, Kim’s 85 per cent of exercise consists of weight training while the rest of 15 per cent includes cardio. Kim’s favourite workout is when she works on the back of her legs—the hamstrings and the booty!

    Discipline: Apart from the penchant for weightlifting and a strict diet, the reason for Kim Kardashian’s gorgeous body is her reluctance to give up on her workout. The reality TV star is extremely dedicated to her fitness regime.

