7 bikini pics of Kim Kardashian that are ultra bold and sexy

Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram pictures are everything raunchy and sexy. Check out seven pictures of the beauty mogul, including her latest pic wherein she is wearing the tiniest bikini bottoms.

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian is known to spice up her social media followers’ feeds with her raunchy pictures. She often puts up her photos wearing bikinis. But her latest post on her Instagram handle is possibly the raunchiest photo that she has ever posted! It shows her posing in what is arguably the world’s tiniest bikini bottoms. The reality star and beauty mogul, with an Instagram following of 312 million, is one of the most followed celebrities on the photo-sharing application. And recently, the reality star has blessed the feeds of her followers with her bikini pictures from her brand SKIMS’ latest swimwear collection. Here are seven of the most recent pictures that Kim has shared on her Instagram handle, which are certain of making you sweat!

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian, on Friday, shared a throwback picture of herself in what looks like the world’s tiniest bikini bottoms. In the photographs, Kim is seen looking back at the camera as she sauntered toward the water’s edge. Captioning it with a simple “sun bum”, Kim Kardashian’s this bikini nude bikini picture appears to be from her Sports Illustrated photoshoot, which was published earlier this week. ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde or Hina Khan, whose yellow dress is hotter?

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian paired the nude bikini with a pair of opera gloves that came in the same colour and fabric. The gloves extended nearly all the way up to her shoulders. ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian posts intimate wedding pics with Travis Barker; Kim says ‘Kravis’ forever

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Not just the nude bikini but Kim Kardashian flaunted her incredible figure in various bikinis, including a black one, from her shapewear brand SKIMS.

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The black vinyl bikini that Kim Kardashian wore in one of the photographs, made her look sultry as she posed on what appeared to be a water-skiing board.

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In this too, Kim Kardashian wore matching hand gloves in the same vinyl fabric. She accessorised her sporty look with a pair of black sunglasses.

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Another picture of Kim Kardashian in the same black vinyl two-piece shows her wearing a pair of black pants, again in the same material, while she sits on a beast motorcycle. The picture clicked with the backdrop of woods, showing her in a straight-out-of-the-water look.

Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram