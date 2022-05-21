Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 bikini pics of Kim Kardashian that are ultra bold and sexy

    First Published May 21, 2022, 9:00 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram pictures are everything raunchy and sexy. Check out seven pictures of the beauty mogul, including her latest pic wherein she is wearing the tiniest bikini bottoms.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian is known to spice up her social media followers’ feeds with her raunchy pictures. She often puts up her photos wearing bikinis. But her latest post on her Instagram handle is possibly the raunchiest photo that she has ever posted! It shows her posing in what is arguably the world’s tiniest bikini bottoms. The reality star and beauty mogul, with an Instagram following of 312 million, is one of the most followed celebrities on the photo-sharing application. And recently, the reality star has blessed the feeds of her followers with her bikini pictures from her brand SKIMS’ latest swimwear collection. Here are seven of the most recent pictures that Kim has shared on her Instagram handle, which are certain of making you sweat!

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian, on Friday, shared a throwback picture of herself in what looks like the world’s tiniest bikini bottoms. In the photographs, Kim is seen looking back at the camera as she sauntered toward the water’s edge. Captioning it with a simple “sun bum”, Kim Kardashian’s this bikini nude bikini picture appears to be from her Sports Illustrated photoshoot, which was published earlier this week.

    ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde or Hina Khan, whose yellow dress is hotter?

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian paired the nude bikini with a pair of opera gloves that came in the same colour and fabric. The gloves extended nearly all the way up to her shoulders.

    ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian posts intimate wedding pics with Travis Barker; Kim says ‘Kravis’ forever

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Not just the nude bikini but Kim Kardashian flaunted her incredible figure in various bikinis, including a black one, from her shapewear brand SKIMS.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    The black vinyl bikini that Kim Kardashian wore in one of the photographs, made her look sultry as she posed on what appeared to be a water-skiing board.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    In this too, Kim Kardashian wore matching hand gloves in the same vinyl fabric. She accessorised her sporty look with a pair of black sunglasses.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    Another picture of Kim Kardashian in the same black vinyl two-piece shows her wearing a pair of black pants, again in the same material, while she sits on a beast motorcycle. The picture clicked with the backdrop of woods, showing her in a straight-out-of-the-water look.

    Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

    The pictures of the photoshoot that show Kim Kardashian posing in a number of newly-released Skims styles, including a silver bandeau bikini and a metallic wetsuit, have been captured at one of her favourite places in the world -- the Dominican Republic!

    Meanwhile, the entire Kardashian and Jenner family are reportedly gathering in Italy for Kim Kardashian’s sister Kourtney Kardashian’s lavish wedding with Travis Barker, the Blink 182 drummer. The two recently became Mr and Mrs, legally at a Santa Barbara courthouse.

