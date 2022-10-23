Lakshmi Puja 2022: Dos and Don’ts to keep in mind before performing Deepavali pooja

Happy Diwali 2022: To welcome Lakshmi, who is the godess of riches, success, and prosperity; people light lamps, diyas, and adorn their houses and businesses with flowers and ask her blessings.

HAPPY DIWALI 2022: One of India's most loved holidays, Diwali, has arrived. People are now twice as excited as before as they prepare for the lights festival. The traditions connected to the five-day celebrations—which begin with Dhanteras and finish with Bhai Dooj—make them extraordinary. The major Diwali celebration, called Deepavali, is celebrated on the third day.

People greet the goddess of riches, success, and prosperity, Goddess Lakshmi, and ask for her blessings by lighting lamps and diyas and decorating their houses and businesses with flowers.

The following are the dos and don'ts that should be observed when doing Diwali Puja.

Lakshmi Puja 2022: Dos Clean up your home and office. Then add lights, lamps, diyas, flowers, rangoli, and candles to beautify it.

It is considered lucky to keep a Manglik Kalash with unpeeled coconuts covering it on either side of the entrance gate.

Afterwards, sanitise the place of worship. Wherever you intend to do the pooja, spread a crimson cloth. Afterwards, place the Lord Ganesha, Goddess Saraswati, and Goddess Lakshmi idols on the cloth. Install the Goddess Shodasha idol after that.

Diwali Puja should be performed during Pradosh Kaal.

During the Diwali Puja, use turmeric, coriander, and lotus seeds.

Lakshmi Puja 2022: Don’ts Use clay or silver idols of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, and Goddess Saraswati for Diwali worship. Don't purchase glass idols.

Diwali is a celebration where we invite Goddess Lakshmi into our homes; hence we shouldn't leave any shoes at the door.

Make sure to avoid using iron-based kitchenware.

Don't store trash outside on your porch or in your yard.

On Diwali, avoid consuming non-vegetarian food or alcohol.

The auspicious time for doing Diwali Puja this year will be between 6:53 pm to 8:16 pm, according to Drik Panchang. Tradition dictates that Diwali Puja be conducted on Monday during Pradosh Kaal, which starts at 5:43 pm and ends at 8:16 pm.

Devotees pray for their ancestors in the early hours of the morning, and on Amavasya, they conduct Shradh for them. Diwali's Pradosh Kaal, which starts after sunset and lasts for two hours and twenty-four minutes, is when Lakshmi Puja is conducted (approximately). Also Read: Kali Chaudas/ Naraka Chaturdashi/ Bhut Chaturdashi 2022: Shubh Muhurat/timings

