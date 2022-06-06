Why did Jennifer Lopez cry at the MTV Movie & TV Awards?

During her winning speech, Jennifer Lopez thanked those who 'lied to me' and 'broke my heart'. She also took her fiance Ben Affleck's name while concluding her acceptance speech.

Jennifer Lopez had an emotional moment at the MTV Movie & TV Awards when she went up the stage to pick up the Generation Award that she was bestowed. During her acceptance speech, Jennifer Lopez could not hold back her tears as she was honoured for her 36-year acting career at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday.

From her acting debut in 1986’ ‘My Little Girl’ to her recently released film ‘Marry Me’, Jennifer Lopez went on to become one of the most stunning, critically acclaimed actors in Hollywood.

As she held the award in one hand, Jennifer Lopez began her acceptance speech wherein she said that there was a "deeply true" part of herself in each of her characters. "Since you cannot create truth unless you've really lived it, I have a different kind of list of 'thank-yous' tonight," Jennifer Lopez said.

The 52-year further said, "I want to thank all the people who gave me this life. I want to thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who broke my heart, the ones who were true, and the ones who lied to me. I want to thank true love, and I want to thank the way that I lied to myself because that's how I knew that I had to grow."

Jennifer Lopez, the actor-turned-singer, then started crying on the stage, saying: "I want to thank disappointment and failure for teaching me to be strong and my children for teaching me to love." She then wiped her tears while thanking her fans.

"I want to thank all the people who told me to my face or when I wasn't in the room that I couldn't do this. I really don't think I could have done it without you. And I know I couldn't have done it without the fans who saw the movies." She concluded her speech by addressing her actor-fiancé, Ben Affleck, and her family. "Wait for me to have dinner. I'll be home by 7," she said.