Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here are three benefits of having body massages daily

    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    In order to have a good and healthy lifestyle daily and relieve ourselves from the stress of working remotely or daily, here are the three main benefits of having body massages daily.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images

    A full-body massage with soft music, low lighting, and a feeling of tranquility is bliss. But most people do not know is that while you might be in total relaxation mode, your body goes completely into an activation mode during a massage. 

    A massage stimulates your nervous system; wakes up your muscles, organs, and glands; moves blood and lymph fluid, and gets multitudes of cells to produce and release chemicals and hormones. Here are the three benefits of having body massages daily.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Reduces Stress and Anxiety: 

    Body massages help in reducing the levels of cortisol in the body, which is a hormone produced in response to stress. By reducing cortisol levels, massages can help reduce feelings of stress and anxiety, resulting in a more relaxed and calm mind.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Improved Blood Supply:

    Did you know your bones also have a blood supply and receive the same advantages from massage as your muscles? Blood flow brings calcium and other minerals to your bones to support their strength and function, so your skeletal system receives a boost from a completely relaxing body massage.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty Images

    3. A Healthy Heart:

    A full-body massage is good for your heart as well. The vasodilation produced by massage increases your return which, in turn, increases blood flow and oxygen delivery to all your organs. Your entire cardiovascular system relaxes and circulation throughout your body improves. Activating your nervous system’s rest and digest mode helps regulate blood pressure and heart rate.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for April 5 2023 Cancer Leo Virgo Libra Scorpio Aquarius Aries Taurus gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 5, 2023: Difficult day for Cancer; good day for Leo, Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for April 5 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 5, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Numerology Prediction for April 4 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 4, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for April 4 2023 Aquarius Cancer Leo Libra Virgo Aries Taurus Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 4, 2023: Good day for Aries, Taurus; difficult day for Libra

    Will you be in one-sided relationship? Check if your zodiac sign matches THIS list AHA

    Will you be in one-sided relationship? Check if your zodiac sign matches THIS list

    Recent Stories

    Happy Birthday Rashmika Mandanna: Glance at Pushpa star's net worth, luxurious cars, and more vma

    Happy Birthday Rashmika Mandanna: Glance at Pushpa star's net worth, luxurious cars, and more

    Daily Horoscope for April 5 2023 Cancer Leo Virgo Libra Scorpio Aquarius Aries Taurus gcw

    Daily Horoscope for April 5, 2023: Difficult day for Cancer; good day for Leo, Virgo

    Numerology Prediction for April 5 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for April 5, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Donald Trump's arraignment: Timeline of the hush money scandal

    Donald Trump's arraignment: Timeline of the hush money scandal

    IPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan heroics ensure 2 in a row for GT hammers DC by 6 wickets-ayh

    IPL 2023: Sai Sudharsan's heroics ensure 2 in a row for GT, hammers DC by 6 wickets

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon