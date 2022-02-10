Happy Promise Day 2022: Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp, Facebook Statuses you can send on the occasion

Valentine’s week’s fifth day, Promise Day, will be celebrated on Friday. Send these messages and quotes to wish the dear one on this Promise Day.

As Valentine’s Day 2022 inches closer, people are prepping themselves for the next big day of Valentine’s week – Promise Day. On Friday, Promise Day will be celebrated across the globe, as it is celebrated each year on February 11. It is the day of making new promises and continuing fulfilling the older ones. A day that is meant not only to express feelings but also to make promises to your loved ones and to let them feel that no matter what happens, you will continue to fulfil your promise. On the occasion of Promise Day, here are some messages and wishes that you can send to your significant other.

Send these messages on your day: - I promise to love you more with each passing day! Thanks for being in my life. Happy Promise Day. - Maybe I'm too late to be your first. But right now, I'm preparing myself to be your last. I Promise. - Maybe I will not be able to fix all of your problems but what I can promise is that you will not have to deal with alone; I promise that I will always be with you. Happy Promise Day.

- Hold my hand and I promise I’ll never let you go. Happy Promise Day dear! - We have fight sometimes, but I promise I will always come back with more love, patience and understanding. - This Promise Day, I want to promise to you that my heart belongs to you. No one else, just you.

Quotes for Promise Day: Kiera Cass: "All I want is your promise to stay with me, to be mine. Sometimes it feels like you can't possibly be real. Promise me you'll stay." Eminem: "Just promise me you'll think of me every time you look up in the sky and see a star." Ellen Hopkins: "If all you can promise me is today, I'll take it and hope for tomorrow."

