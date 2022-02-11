Happy Promise Day 2022: Make these 5 promises to your partner on Promise Day

There can be nothing better than making and fulfilling a promise made to your significant other. Here are some of the promises you can make on the occasion of Promise Day 2022 on February 11.

The fifth day of Valentine’s Week 2022 has arrived, with only a couple of days left for Valentine’s Day 2022. We often make and break promises in our everyday life. But the promises that we make to our loved ones, aren’t the ones that we break or should break. Making a promise can truly be a lovely and meaningful gift you can give to anyone you love – be it your parents, partner or your friends. So, on this Promise Day, we bring you some suggestions of promises you can make, provided you haven’t thought of one, yet.

Promise to be loyal: In a relationship trust and loyalty are very important elements that form the base. Promise your partner that you will forever be loyal to them, come what may. ALSO READ: Happy Promise Day 2022: Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp, Facebook Statuses you can send on the occasion

Will face all the problems together: We often feel alone when we face a problem. But things fall in place and look a lot clearer when we have our partner’s support. Don’t think twice before letting them know that no matter what problem they face or come across, you will always hold their hand and fight it together.

You will not let each other’s past ruin the present and future: Things that may have happened in the past may sometimes create trouble for one’s present and future. By promising that you will not let the past come in between, you ensure your partner that it is not their past that you are interested in but the present and future which has you as a part of it. One more thing that you must absolutely refrain from is to compare each other with your exes. ALSO READ: Happy Promise Day 2022: Promise yourself to stop reliving painful memories

To resolve matters more sensibly: Sometimes in anger or in rage, we land up adding more trouble to fights or problems rather than resolving them. So, promise to always keep your calm, ensuring you resolve matters more sensibly.

