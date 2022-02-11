  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Promise Day 2022: Make these 5 promises to your partner on Promise Day

    First Published Feb 11, 2022, 7:27 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    There can be nothing better than making and fulfilling a promise made to your significant other. Here are some of the promises you can make on the occasion of Promise Day 2022 on February 11.

    Happy Promise Day 2022: Make these 5 promises to your partner on Promise Day drb

    Image: Getty Images

    The fifth day of Valentine’s Week 2022 has arrived, with only a couple of days left for Valentine’s Day 2022. We often make and break promises in our everyday life. But the promises that we make to our loved ones, aren’t the ones that we break or should break. Making a promise can truly be a lovely and meaningful gift you can give to anyone you love – be it your parents, partner or your friends. So, on this Promise Day, we bring you some suggestions of promises you can make, provided you haven’t thought of one, yet.

    Happy Promise Day 2022: Make these 5 promises to your partner on Promise Day drb

    Image: Getty Images

    Promise to be loyal: In a relationship trust and loyalty are very important elements that form the base. Promise your partner that you will forever be loyal to them, come what may.

    ALSO READ: Happy Promise Day 2022: Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp, Facebook Statuses you can send on the occasion

    Happy Promise Day 2022: Make these 5 promises to your partner on Promise Day drb

    Image: Getty Images

    Will face all the problems together: We often feel alone when we face a problem. But things fall in place and look a lot clearer when we have our partner’s support. Don’t think twice before letting them know that no matter what problem they face or come across, you will always hold their hand and fight it together.

    Happy Promise Day 2022: Make these 5 promises to your partner on Promise Day drb

    Image: Getty Images

    You will not let each other’s past ruin the present and future: Things that may have happened in the past may sometimes create trouble for one’s present and future. By promising that you will not let the past come in between, you ensure your partner that it is not their past that you are interested in but the present and future which has you as a part of it. One more thing that you must absolutely refrain from is to compare each other with your exes.

    ALSO READ: Happy Promise Day 2022: Promise yourself to stop reliving painful memories

    Happy Promise Day 2022: Make these 5 promises to your partner on Promise Day drb

    Image: Getty Images

    To resolve matters more sensibly: Sometimes in anger or in rage, we land up adding more trouble to fights or problems rather than resolving them. So, promise to always keep your calm, ensuring you resolve matters more sensibly.

    Happy Promise Day 2022: Make these 5 promises to your partner on Promise Day drb

    Image: Getty Images

    Promise to give quality time to your relationship: On days when we all are running after making our careers reach new heights, we often forget to give our personal life the importance it deserves. And this impacts the relationship as your partner takes a back seat. Thus, make sure that you promise to give them more quality time, making a balance between personal and professional life.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy Teddy Day 2022: WhatsApp status, quotes , messages and wishes drb

    Happy Teddy Day 2022: WhatsApp status, quotes , messages and wishes

    Here are 7 myths around Cervical Cancer RCB

    Here are 7 myths around Cervical Cancer

    How an unlikely interaction on a flight led Dr Sonal Mahalwar to become Mrs India-vpn

    How an unlikely interaction on a flight led Dr Sonal Mahalwar to become Mrs India

    Happy Chocolate Day 2022 Is chocolate addiction similar to drug addiction Here is what experts have to say drb

    Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Is chocolate addiction similar to drug addiction? Here’s what experts have to say

    Propose Day 2022: propose to your partner using these 5 special ways drb

    Propose Day 2022: propose to your partner using these 5 special ways

    Recent Stories

    Stress to addictions, here are 7 factors that contribute to low libido RCB

    Stress to addictions, here are 7 factors that contribute to low libido

    Explained How the Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 mega auction will happen-ayh

    Explained: How the IPL 2022 mega auction will happen?

    Journalist Rana Ayyub under money laundering scanner; ED attaches funds worth Rs 1.17 crore

    Journalist Rana Ayyub under money laundering scanner; ED attaches funds worth Rs 1.77 crore

    West Bengal Municipal Election 2022: How Chandannagar residents rate the corporation

    West Bengal Municipal Election 2022: How Chandannagar residents rate the corporation

    Hijab row Karnataka schools to reopen for Class 9 10 on February 14 gcw

    Hijab row: Karnataka schools to reopen for Class 9, 10 on February 14

    Recent Videos

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Retd Major sponsors new houses

    Navy honours patriotic grandmother and her kids; Veteran sponsors new houses

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: Chennaiyin FC needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic on FC Goa loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter's list-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Citizens in Mathura fume after finding names missing in voter’s list

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding dnm

    UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs FCG: FC Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Goa worked very hard to get this win vs Chennaiyin - Derrick Pereira

    Video Icon