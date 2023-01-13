Happy Lohri 2023: Gajar Ka Halwa to Phirni to Pindi Channa- yummy Punjabi dishes to enjoy with your family

Happy Lohri 2023 Special Dishes: Five delectable dishes to enjoy with family and friends aside from the usual Makki Di Roti and Sarso Ka Saag



Lohri marks the beginning of the harvest and the festive season. The day is mainly celebrated in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana, and it falls a day before Makar Sankranti. The harvest celebration marks the end of the winter solstice and the harvest of the rabi crops. Food composed of jaggery, sesame seeds, puffed rice, and peanuts is consumed at the event.



Lohri's extensive menu features warm and satisfying dishes such as Peanut Chikki, Gajak, Rewari, and Laddoo. Makki di roti and Sarson da saag are popular meals in many areas of the nation, particularly Punjab. Because mustard leaves grow abundantly in the winter, they make a delightful and nutritious meal when coupled with a crisp Makki ki roti.



The major attraction of Lohri is the lighting of a massive sacred bonfire, regarded as a very sacred and holy ceremony symbolising Lord Agni's presence and blessings, and people congregate to sing and dance around it. People worship and pray and toss sacred food (peanuts, jaggery, popcorn, sesame seeds, Rewaris, and so on) into the fire while dancing around it.

Pindi Channa: This iconic Punjabi dish is usually at the top of people's lists of all-time favourite Lohri foods. Chickpeas are perfectly cooked after being boiled and seasoned. Following that, either rice or kulchas are served.



Gajar Ka Halwa: This traditional wintertime delicacy is created with red carrots and milk, topped with khoya, chopped nuts, and almonds, and topped with ghee and butter. For the Lohri celebration, the Gajar ka Halwa is cooked in every household.

Pinni: One of the most popular sweets and nibbles throughout the winter months is Pinni. It is the main course during Lohri and is usually made using wheat flour, ghee, almonds, and sugar. It is high in nutrients.

