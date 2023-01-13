Happy Lohri 2023: Wishes, images, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp status to share with loved ones

We have collected a list of the best wishes, messages, Whatsapp and Facebook quotes, and statuses to share with your friends, family and other close ones.

Getty Photos

The most wonderful time of the year is here. Lohri, one of the most important festivals in North India, is set to take place on January 13. Lohri is generally celebrated the day before Makar Sankranti. It is observed on the final few coldest days of the year.

Getty Photos

This is the time of year when people come around with their family and friends to enjoy a day of warmth and harvest, which is especially observed in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu and Himachal Pradesh. Lohri also commemorates the winter harvest and emphasises the value of warmth. During this time, wonderful homemade delicacies are cooked, and people gather around the campfire to dance and listen to music.



Getty Photos

As the festival approaches, we have compiled a collection of wishes, photographs, and messages that you may share with your loved ones to let them know that you are giving them good wishes and hope: May this season of harvest bring fruits of prosperity for you. Happy Lohri!



“Before the reward there must be labor. You plant before you harvest. You sow in tears before you reap joy.” – Unknown Let's keep each other wrapped in the warmth of love, as the coldness of hatred near us. Happy Lohri to you and your family.



“You must give to get, you must sow the seed, before you can reap the harvest.” – Unknown



Getty Photos

Lohri wishes and messages This year, may you experience all the sweetness of jaggery. I hope you have an amazing Lohri.



May this Lohri fire extinguish all of your unhappy memories and illuminate your environment with warmth emanating from pleasure, happiness, and love. Cheers to Lohri!



I wish the warmth of the bonfire and the sweetness of jaggery stays with you always. A very Happy Lohri to you.



This Lohri, savour the flavour of gur, gajak, and rewri. I wish you and your family luck and pleasure during the Lohri festival.



May this Lohri bring you chances to experience all of life’s joys, making all of your aspirations come true and all of your efforts yield amazing results. Cheers to Lohri!

Getty Photos

Lohri wishes and messages May all your dreams come true in the soothing warmth of candlelight. Every night’s star wishes you luck and happiness. Happy Lohri to you and your loved ones.



Days of happiness, weeks of humour, months of luck, and a prosperous year. Greetings for a joyous Lohri!



May this Lohri bring you opportunities to experience all of life’s joys, making all of your aspirations come true and all of your efforts yield amazing results. Happy Lohri!



May you and your loved ones have happiness and prosperity as a result of this festival of fervour and verve, which is sure to infuse your life with plenty of energy and enthusiasm. Happy Lohri to everyone.



Wishing you a lifetime of warmth from the bonfires, sweetness from the gud, and rewari. Cheers to Lohri!

Getty Photos