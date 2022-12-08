Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From walking to stretching: 5 easy ways to de-stress at work

    First Published Dec 8, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    There is a thin line between working hard and overworking. Getting stressed over work has become very common today, and it is essential to take control of it. Here are some coping methods you can follow at your office to relieve stress. 
     

    Working hard is distinct from overworking at the expense of physical health and relationships. Yet, experiencing the work-related pressure of stress is quite apparent in daily life. If you love what you do, the pressure to fulfil a challenging obligation to meet a deadline may expose your focus. Stress can be harmful and overwhelming to mental health and physical well-being when it turns chronic. Your body releases stress hormones (cortisol) and other hormones so you can perform better and cope with pressure. But, increasing your cortisol and other stress hormones disrupt processes and the body system. In the long run, stress can lead to symptoms like depression, gastric disturbances, anxiety, heart diseases, sleeping disorders, headaches, hives, weight gain and so on.

    Know your triggers: Acknowledging your stress can make you feel better and help you overcome it. However, it is also essential to know what triggers it and learn from them so you can respond to it in the right way in the future. 

    Inhale essential oils: The best technique of inhaling essential oils, which is also known as aromatherapy, which has proved to have soothing effects on your mind, especially in times of stress, anxiety and insomnia. The technique uses scents such as rose, sandalwood, lavender and many more to balance your physical, emotional, and psychological health holistically.

    Drink tea or coffee during break time: Drinking some warm cup of coffee or tea during breaks can bring you a much-needed respite from back-to-back meetings and calls. Tea and coffee contain chemicals that boost your mood and improve your productivity. But remember, there should be a limit to everything.

    ALSO READ: How to deal with social anxiety? Here are 5 coping skills that can help you

    Stretching it out: Performing simple stretches in a washroom or at your desk and taking a break can go a long way in easing your mental and physical stress. You can even try some yoga asanas to take a break and help you relax and feel better.

     

    Going for a walk:  The best technique to reduce your stress is by exercising or going for a walk. It helps you to escape the predicament. Second, exercise helps release endorphins, the neurotransmitters responsible for that warm and cosy feeling. Taking a stroll can help you to forget your stress and unwind from work so you can face the issue with better poise and composure.

    ALSO READ: Check out how these Onion based hair oils are a good cure for hair loss

