Chhath puja 2022: Without these dishes, your chhath talli is incomplete; check them out

Chhath Puja 2022: Chhath Puja is a 4-day long festival. In this, Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya are worshipped. Any festival is incomplete without food. Today we will tell you the unique recipes to make your celebrations memorable.

Chhath Puja Food: Chhath Puja is significant in Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh. The festival of Chhath is no longer limited only to a few states and is now celebrated in many states of India. Many days before the arrival of Chhath, it is celebrated. Let us tell you that many dishes are prepared during Chhath. We are going to tell you about them. They can be prepared very quickly at home. Let us tell you that some of these are also used as prasad while offering Arghya to the Sun God. This includes Thekua, Rasiya and other dishes. The rising and setting sun is worshipped in the Chhath festival. On this day, fasting eats pumpkin rice, jaggery-rice kheer and roti as prasad.

Thekua: This is an essential food item of Chhath. It is offered as Prasad while offering Arghya to the Sun God. Let us tell you that making. To make Thekua, you will need wheat flour, jaggery, coconut, oil for frying, ghee, and cardamom. Method: Break the jaggery into small pieces, then put the pieces of jaggery and a little less than half a cup of water in a pan and heat it. Boil it till all the jaggery dissolves in the water. Strain the solution through a sieve so that if there is any impurity, it can be removed. Mix ghee in jaggery water, keep it cool down, peel cardamom, and make powder out of it. After this, please take out the flour in a vessel, and put crushed cardamom and grated coconut. Now with the help of jaggery batter, knead the tough and lightly dry dough and prepare it. Put oil in a pan and heat it, and break a little dough from the dough and make it into a long shape with the help of your palm.

Rasiya: It is made as Prasad in Chhath. It is a kheer made of rice. The only difference is that instead of sugar, jaggery is used in it. The method of making it is almost the same as regular kheer. Its main ingredients are rice, jaggery, and milk. Arghya is offered to Lord Surya Dev with this kheer. Method: First, make Kasar Laddu, take a vessel and coarsely ground rice. Now add fennel and ghee to this rice. After this, take jaggery and grind it well to become like powder. After that also, add it to this mixture. Now mix all these ingredients well. After this, take these mixtures in your hand and make small laddus by pressing.

