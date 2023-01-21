Advantages of wellness vacations for a person's entire body

Wellness traveling is a gateway to reset and rejuvenate mental, physical, and emotional well-being. Just like staycations, even wellness vacations are gaining prominence globally.

Image: Getty Images

In simple words, 'wellness travel' means traveling to quaint places with a mindset to improve physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Wellness travel consists yoga and meditation retreats, spa vacations, fitness vacations, and adventure travels that incorporate physical activities. The goal of wellness travel is to leave oneself feeling rejuvenated, refreshed, and with a greater sense of overall well-being. The benefits of wellness vacations are as follows. ALSO READ: Abhay Deol on why audiences are rejecting Hindi films, says, 'People are getting exposed to global stuff'

Image: Getty Images

1. To reduce stress: For people working hybrid or remotely, it is necessary to take a break to unwind and reset themselves again from the daily grind and hustle each time. Getting away from daily routine and the mundane life can help reduce stress levels which is beneficial for your physical and mental health. Wellness-inspired vacations offer a break from such life. Yoga and meditation also can help lessen stress by fostering relaxation and mindfulness.

Image: Getty Images

2. Improved mental health: Activities like Yoga and meditation help to improve mental health by reducing our stress levels and depression and also help in strengthening our overall well-being as a person. With wellness vacations, this change in surrounding and place also is a big stimulator that can improve mental health.

Image: Getty Images