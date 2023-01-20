Abhay Deol on why audiences are rejecting Hindi films, says, 'People are getting exposed to global stuff'

In a recent interview with a reputed entertainment portal, Netflix series Trial by Fire star Abhay Deol opened up on why are Indian audiences suddenly rejecting Hindi films and why is the Bollywood industry losing its charm right now.

On June 13, 1997, a massive fire broke out at the Uphaar theater during a screening of the Hindi film Border. As a result, 59 people lost their lives in the blaze. The tragedy inspired the birth of the web series 'Trial by Fire,' which is currently streaming on Netflix. Trial by Fire, the webseries, is based on the best-selling book of the same name written by Neelam and Shekhar. The book is titled Trial By Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy.

In addition to Rajshri Deshpande and Abhay Deol playing the roles of Neelam and Shekhar in the series, other cast members included Rajesh Tailang, Anupam Kher, Ratna Pathak, and a few others. The series is receiving rave reviews from netizens on social media.

In a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, Trial by Fire star Abhay Deol in this candid conversation, opened up on why are the Indian audiences suddenly rejecting Hindi films lately. He also opened up on why the Bollywood industry charm is diminishing.

Abhay sheds light on why the Hindi film industry could be worsening currently. He said that now in the post-pandemic era, everyone is wondering what is going wrong with the public. Abhay shedding more light on same shares, "Post pandemic people are wondering what is wrong with the public. Why has their taste changed so much." Revealing reasons behind the same, he said, "It is because they are that much more exposed to stuff from around the world."

Abhay explaining his point in-depth, adds, "The generation that came right after mine grew up with the internet. So they would not be the same audiences you were catering to in the last thirty-forty years."

Also sharing how movie business works, Abhay adds, "Studios only respond to what sells. If something is selling, then why change it. It is the reason why no change ever happens. Now, when the audiences tastes have changed, and they start rejecting what they are getting, is the moment when the studios get pushed to reinvent."