Spotted: Akshay Kumar gives athleisure goals at the launch of his clothing brand FORCE IX
In today's edition of celebrities papped, we look at especially the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar got snapped by the paps for the launch of his apparel brand FORCE IX in Mumbai.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Celebs getting spotted is a daily part and parcel of being in the glamorous Bollywood industry.
Besides, the paps are relentlessly involved in clicking all the Bollywood celebs out and about in the city. Let us look at Kesari fame Akshay Kumar, who got papped in Mumbai today.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Akshay Kumar, who is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming film Selfiee, was papped by the paparazzi in the city today.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Akshay Kumar, a successful global bollywood superstar, producer, fitness icon, has turned an entrepreneur. The star has launched his own clothing and apparel brand titled FORCE IX.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Akshay looked charming and dashing in his mint green and black printed hoodie and track pant outfit at the official launch of his clothing brand, FORCE IX in Mumbai.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Akshay has launched his apparel brand in partnership with Myntra. At the launch party, he looked dapper and this look is definitely one that the fans would love to own in their homes.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Akshay Kumar has made the 74th Republic Day eve more special by launching his homegrown and Indian apparel brand FORCE IX, a joint effort of his team for the past three years.
Besides, Akshay Kumar's upcoming films include Selfiee starring Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty. It is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam pan-Indian hit Driving License, which starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading roles.
