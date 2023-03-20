3 super fruits which can help in alleviating daily constipation problems

A body dehydrated is more susceptible to many illnesses, with stomach problems unquestionably being high on the list. Check out these three super fruits that can help you out.

With the summer knocking at the door, we must pay attention to our diet and include healthy food items which keep our bodies hydrated. A dehydrated body can welcome many diseases. Out of them all, a stomach issue is one of the major concerns. Individuals who do not drink water frequently in summer can suffer from constipation, which can take a toll on their daily life. While water can help overcome the issue, there are several fiber-rich fruits that can also aid in battling stomach-related problems. Let us look at three healthy fruits which can help with constipation problems. ALSO READ: Health Tips: 3 super-healthy dishes to aid your weight loss journey

1. Pears: Both soluble and insoluble fibre in pears is crucial for maintaining a healthy and happy gut. The fruit skin of Pears contains the former, which helps push stools along the colon and regular bowel motions. Pears also include sorbitol or sugar alcohol, which makes them a natural laxative. Since it gets metabolized, sorbitol aid in pulling water to the colon and keeping stools soft and simple to pass.

2. Apples: Like pears, apples also include a significant quantity of soluble and insoluble fibre. It is found in the apple flesh in the form of pectin. Pectin has the ability to lessen constipation symptoms as it reduces the transit time of stools through the colon while also accelerating the process of removal.

