ISL 2022-23: East Bengal sours Mumbai City’s Shield party with first-ever conquest over the Islanders

ISL 2022-23: Matchday 21 concluded on Sunday, with Mumbai City hosting East Bengal. The former's League Winner's Shield party was crushed by the latter, which pulled off an upset 1-0 win.

Image credit: FSDL

East Bengal (EBFC) gave former champion Mumbai City (MCFC) a 1-0 failure in the latter's final game of the league stage in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday, shortly before the hosts were presented with the ISL League Winner's Shield. Mahesh Singh scored the game's only goal in the 52nd minute before the Torch Bearers guarded their slim lead to nab their first-ever ISL victory over the Islanders. Ninety minutes from lifting the league shield, MCFC head coach Des Buckingham introduced a few new faces into the starting line-up, making four changes. One of these players was Ayush Chhikara, who was inches away from bobbing the ball into the back of the net from a Bipin Singh cross from the left.

Image credit: FSDL

At the other end of the field, Cleiton Silva and Jake Jervis were constantly glimpsing for an opening in the MCFC defence. One of the most favourable possibilities came when Suhair VP's cross from the right was headed back across the goal by Silva before Jervis' attempt went over the bar. In the final minute of the opening half, Rowlin Borges' deflected exertion came off the upright, and that was the Islanders' best attempt in the opening period. Seven minutes into the following half, the visitors took the authority. Suhair vamoosed Silva's low ball from the right before Mahesh let it run onto his left foot and zipped it past Phurba Lachenpa.

Image credit: FSDL

Five minutes later, Chhangte was repudiated by a sharp last-ditch diving snag from Lalchungnunga. Just six minutes later, another prospect came MCFC's way when Halen Nongtdu's acrobatic volley was headed for a goal, only to be kept out by Kamaljit. In the final 15, Suhair had two opportunities in fast succession but could not put the game to bed. The winger's initial attempt from the right of the box was evaded straight back into his path by Lachenpa, but his ensuing endeavoured lob lacked energy. Five minutes later, the winger saw another go from a demanding angle intercepted by the keeper. In the final five, a ball came in from Chhangte on the left and darted across the face of the goal, with no one to lay the conclusive touch.

Image credit: FSDL