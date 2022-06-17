New aircraft carrier gives China a tactical edge in the region

With three aircraft carriers in its fleet, China will have greater power projection capabilities in the region.

Enhancing its naval prowess, China has launched its third aircraft carrier named 'Fujian' in Shanghai, which is said to be rivals US Navy carriers -- Nimitz and Ford classes in size.

As per reports, the 'Fujian' is the first non-American carrier of such a size. It is also the first such ship to be both designed and built in China. The aircraft carrier is named after Fujian, the province closest to Taiwan, which Beijing seeks to reunify with the mainland.

Also Read: Here's how India's future-ready soldier would look like

Having a displacement of 80,000 tonnes, the aircraft carrier built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited will have an electromagnetic catapult. The slogan written on the ship read 'to build a strong and modern navy and provide strong support for the realization of the Chinese dream of a strong military. To realize the party's goal of strengthening the army in the new era, and build the People's Army into a world-class army in an all-round way".

The other two carriers that China has were built with Soviet technology. The first, Type-001 Liáoníng is the former Kuznetsov class carrier, Varyag. In 1998, Russia sold it to China as scrap and it was refurbished and commissioned into the Chinese Navy in 2012. The second carrier, Type-002 Shandong, is a locally-built ship.