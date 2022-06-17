New aircraft carrier gives China a tactical edge in the region
With three aircraft carriers in its fleet, China will have greater power projection capabilities in the region.
Enhancing its naval prowess, China has launched its third aircraft carrier named 'Fujian' in Shanghai, which is said to be rivals US Navy carriers -- Nimitz and Ford classes in size.
As per reports, the 'Fujian' is the first non-American carrier of such a size. It is also the first such ship to be both designed and built in China. The aircraft carrier is named after Fujian, the province closest to Taiwan, which Beijing seeks to reunify with the mainland.
Having a displacement of 80,000 tonnes, the aircraft carrier built by China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited will have an electromagnetic catapult. The slogan written on the ship read 'to build a strong and modern navy and provide strong support for the realization of the Chinese dream of a strong military. To realize the party's goal of strengthening the army in the new era, and build the People's Army into a world-class army in an all-round way".
The other two carriers that China has were built with Soviet technology. The first, Type-001 Liáoníng is the former Kuznetsov class carrier, Varyag. In 1998, Russia sold it to China as scrap and it was refurbished and commissioned into the Chinese Navy in 2012. The second carrier, Type-002 Shandong, is a locally-built ship.
The 'Fujian' has as much as 20,000 tonnes more displacement than the other two aircraft carriers. Like the US Navy's Ford-class carrier, the catapults will be EMALS (Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System). The EMALS uses electricity instead of traditional steam. It takes up less room and is able to launch aircraft at a higher rate.
China's rising maritime prowess
The 'Fujian' aircraft carrier is the latest and most advanced ship in the Chinese naval fleet. As per the reports, the latest J-35 fighter aircraft would operate from this carrier. The J-35 is a twin-engine aircraft.
With three aircraft carriers in its fleet, China will have greater power projection capabilities in the region. It can deploy its carrier battle groups with greater frequency would give them a tactical and strategic relevance.
Currently, China has around 355 ships, including submarines. As per the US estimates, the Chinese navy will grow to 420 ships by 2025 and 460 ships by 2030.
The Chinese navy intends to operate around five aircraft carriers.
China's presence in blue water
In the last few years, Beijing has expanded its footprint in the Indian Ocean, the Western Pacific and beyond, setting up its first overseas base over the last decade in the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti.
In Djibouti, the United States, Japan and others also have a military presence.
Recently, Beijing inked a security deal with the Solomon Islands and is working with Cambodia on expanding a port facility.