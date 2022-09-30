Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Durga Puja 2022: Delicious street food you can indulge in on your visit to Kolkata this festive season

    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 5:46 PM IST

    When you are travelling, you must experience the local food; the best way you can do it is by trying out the street food. Kolkata is where you can find mouth-watering, delicious street food. It would be unfortunate if you didn't try them out. Here is a list of some street food you should try if you plan to visit Kolkata.

    Image: Getty Images

    Kolkata is known for its culture and tourist spots, but when it comes to the festive season, nothing can beat the city's enthusiasm and vibrance. Kolkata is also famously known for its street food delicacies. If you're planning to visit Kolkata during Navratri, you must try all the fantastic street food such as papri chat dum aloo to Dahi phuchkas. Kolkata has a lot to offer. Since it is the festive season, you can indulge in all these foods without all the guilt. So, here is your checklist of the best street food in Kolkata.

    ALSO READ:Navaratri 2022: Significance of Durga Ashtami, Date, Time, Muhurat and Puja Vidhi

    Image: Getty Images

    Chanar Jilipi: Even though it looks like the regular Jalebi, it's not your regular Jalebi, and if you're visiting during festivities, you must try one of the best sweets of Kolkata   Chanar Jilipi should be on top of your list. Golpark in Kolkata is among the many places you can get this sweet treat.

    Image: Getty Images

    Luchi & Aloo Dom: This street food has two elements: Luchi is like puris, and Aloo Dom tastes like dum aloo. Fairlie Place is where you can get your hands on some of the best Luchi & Aloo Dom, among other street food.

    Image: Getty Images

    Kathi Rolls: Who doesn't like rolls? And while many of us have a go-to spot to get our favourite rolls, Kolkata has the sixth sense of flavours, and their Kathi rolls are filled with vegetables, sauces and spices. These rolls have more flavour than any roll you could ever try. You will have one of the best rolls and flavours you will never forget. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Mishti Doi:  it is impossible to visit Kolkata and not try the famous Mishti Doi. Misti Doi is a sweet and thick delicacy which will make your mouth water. While sweets are everywhere in the city, some good spots to try Mishti Doi are KC Das, Girish Chandra Dey and Nakur Chandra Nandy.

    Image: Getty Images

    Ghugni Chaat:  this street food is made of boiled yellow and white peas. Street food is a blend of many flavours that will feel like you are having a party of flavours in your mouth. The go-to spot for having the best Ghungi Chaat is the New Market.

    Image: Getty Images

    Puchkas: Puchkas are tangy, masala-filled delicacies to die for. Puchkas are to Kolkata, and golgappas are to Delhi. Some of the best spots to try the best puchkas include Maharaja Chaat Centre and Southern Avenue in Kolkata.

    ALSO READ: Navaratri 2022 Day 5: Maa Skandamatha, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Colour and Bhog

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Reason behind having Kuttu during Navarati fasting, along with some delicious recipes you can prepare SUR

    Reason behind having Kuttu during Navarati fasting, along with some delicious recipes you can prepare

    Durga Puja Special: Learn how to cook Kolkata-style Chilli Chicken and Chilli Shrimps (Recipes Alert) RBA

    Durga Puja Special: Learn how to cook Kolkata-style Chilli Chicken and Chilli Shrimps (Recipes Alert)

    Durga Pujo Special: Where and when you can enjoy 'Sharodiya Utsav'; know its special menu RBA

    Durga Puja Special: Where and when you can enjoy 'Sharodiya Utsav'; know its special menu

    lip-smacking recipes for you! -Milk barfi and Sheer Khorma RBA

    Lip-smacking recipes for you! Milk barfi and Sheer Khorma

    Onam 2022 prepare Ada Pradaman payasam for Ona Sadya Here is a quick recipe

    Onam Sadya: Yet to prepare Ada Pradaman? Here's a quick recipe

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat election 2022: Cities will shape country's destiny, ensure that India becomes developed nation in 25 years, says PM Modi AJR

    Cities will shape country's destiny, ensure that India becomes developed nation in 25 years: PM Modi

    Instagram launches Notes feature to allow users to share short notes step by step guide to use it gcw

    Instagram launches Notes feature to allow users to share short-notes, step-by-step guide to use it

    football EPL English Premier League 2022-23: Manchester United double sweep as Erik ten Hag/Marcus Rashford win Manager/Player of the Month-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Man United's double sweep as Ten Hag/Rashford win Manager/Player of the Month

    JK 2 Jaish terrorists killed in encounter in Baramulla; intended to target Army recruitment rally, says police - adt

    J&K: 2 Jaish terrorists killed in encounter in Baramulla; intended to target Army recruitment rally, say cops

    68th National Film Awards Here is where and when you can watch the award ceremony drb

    68th National Film Awards: Here’s where and when you can watch the award ceremony

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon