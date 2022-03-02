  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What makes Malaika Arora so confident, bold? Here's the reason

    First Published Mar 2, 2022, 2:22 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    On March 2, Malaika Arora celebrates her mother's Joyce birthday, whom she called her 'backbone'; read on

    Malaika Arora is one of the fittest and boldest celebs in Bollywood. Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor who is 12-years younger than her. Because of that, the couple has faced many criticisms and trolling on social media.
     

    Arjun once talked about social media toxicity in his relationship with Malaika, “We (Arjun and Malaika) stood by each other through this relationship, facing speculation, facing brickbats, facing chatter, unnecessary at times, because of social media toxicity. It was hell for us for many days. She had to face so much because we came out in the open, but I admire her for giving me and our relationship so much dignity."

    Malaika has also once talked about the same. Besides that, she has also been facing criticism for her bold dresses. However, she doesn't care and poses like a pro for the cameras. So, from where the 48-year-old is getting all the power and confidence? Answer is here

    Today, Malaika took to Instagram and penned down a sweet note to celebrate her mom Joyce Arora’s birthday. She shared a throwback selfie with her mom to mark the day. She wrote, “Arora family backbone … our Momsy, (heart emoticon), happy birthday @joycearora … love you … ps( n the coolest of them all).”
     

    The picture, Malaika is dressed in a hot monokini and her mother is seen in a white chikankari kurta. Both looked happy and had a fun moment. From Malaika's caption, we learned that her source of power is from her mother. She is Malaika and her family's backbone. 

    Malaika shares a close bond with her mother and sister Amrita. Malla and Arjun often spend time at Joyce Arora’s place, enjoying Sunday lunches and family parties. Last Christmas, Malaika, Arjun Kapoor were seen making their way to the party.
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Etharkkum Thunindhavan trailer Suriya shows different shades in this film watch drb

    Etharkkum Thunindhavan trailer: Suriya shows different shades in this film; watch

    A Thursday Exclusive Director Behzad Khambata Yami Gautam and Neha Dhupia share journey drb

    A Thursday Exclusive: Director Behzad Khambata, Yami Gautam & Neha Dhupia share journey

    Sanah Kapur, Mayank Pahwa wedding: Shahid Kapoor's half-sister to marry in Mahabaleshwar RCB

    Sanah Kapur, Mayank Pahwa wedding: Shahid Kapoor's sister to marry in Mahabaleshwar

    Aryan Khan drugs case: Shah Rukh Khan's son was not part of 'larger drugs conspiracy' RCB

    Aryan Khan drugs case: SRK's son was not part of 'larger drugs conspiracy'

    Russia Ukraine War: Seinfeld scene goes viral, where Kramer mocks Ukrainians (Watch) RCB

    Russia-Ukraine War: Seinfeld scene goes viral, where Kramer mocks Ukrainians (Watch)

    Recent Stories

    Etharkkum Thunindhavan trailer Suriya shows different shades in this film watch drb

    Etharkkum Thunindhavan trailer: Suriya shows different shades in this film; watch

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian military claims to have taken over Ukraine's Kherson-dnm

    Russian military claims to have taken over Ukraine’s Kherson

    Almost 6000 Russians killed in 6 days of war says Ukraine President Zelenskyy gcw

    Almost 6000 Russians killed in 6 days of war, says Ukraine President Zelenskyy

    West Bengal Municipal Election Result TMC captures South 24 Paraganas

    West Bengal Municipal Election Result: TMC captures South 24 Paraganas

    Ukraine war history is repeating says Zelenskyy recalls history as Russia bombs Babyn Yar in Kyiv gcw

    'History is repeating', says Zelenskyy, recalls history as Russia bombs Babyn Yar

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under Operation Ganga-dnm

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar receives stranded Indians, evacuated from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur FC pips Hyderabad FC to qualify for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 63): Jamshedpur pips Hyderabad to qualify for semis

    Video Icon
    Indian student Naveen last video call to his parents

    'I will call you tomorrow': Promise that died 3 hours later in Kharkiv

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA-YCB

    Naveen's death sparks anger in hometown, villagers threaten to boycott MP, MLA

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine War From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

    From nuclear warheads to 'father of all bombs': Inside Putin's brutal arsenal

    Video Icon