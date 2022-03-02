What makes Malaika Arora so confident, bold? Here's the reason

On March 2, Malaika Arora celebrates her mother's Joyce birthday, whom she called her 'backbone'; read on

Malaika Arora is one of the fittest and boldest celebs in Bollywood. Malaika is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor who is 12-years younger than her. Because of that, the couple has faced many criticisms and trolling on social media.



Arjun once talked about social media toxicity in his relationship with Malaika, “We (Arjun and Malaika) stood by each other through this relationship, facing speculation, facing brickbats, facing chatter, unnecessary at times, because of social media toxicity. It was hell for us for many days. She had to face so much because we came out in the open, but I admire her for giving me and our relationship so much dignity."

Malaika has also once talked about the same. Besides that, she has also been facing criticism for her bold dresses. However, she doesn't care and poses like a pro for the cameras. So, from where the 48-year-old is getting all the power and confidence? Answer is here

Today, Malaika took to Instagram and penned down a sweet note to celebrate her mom Joyce Arora’s birthday. She shared a throwback selfie with her mom to mark the day. She wrote, “Arora family backbone … our Momsy, (heart emoticon), happy birthday @joycearora … love you … ps( n the coolest of them all).”



The picture, Malaika is dressed in a hot monokini and her mother is seen in a white chikankari kurta. Both looked happy and had a fun moment. From Malaika's caption, we learned that her source of power is from her mother. She is Malaika and her family's backbone.