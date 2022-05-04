Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Rape threats make me cry' Urfi Javed opens up about cyber-bullying

    First Published May 4, 2022, 4:42 PM IST

    Urfi Javed recently said that the constant bullying and trolling that she faces online, makes her want to cry.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Urfi Javed is one of the boldest actresses in the Hindi entertainment industry. Her boldness is not only reflected in her clothing, but more than that, it is about how she speaks her mind, never minces her words, and most importantly never bows down in front of the trolls. However, the actress, like any other human being, has a threshold too, especially when it is about cyber-bullying.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Urfi Javed has made headlines for her dressing. While many have appreciated her for wearing what she likes, she has often been trolled as well. And it is this cyber-bullying that sometimes rubs her on the wrong side, making her feel vulnerable at times.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    The actress, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss, recently opened up on her Instagram story about “the constant bullying”, which involves rape and death threats, that make her want to cry at times.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Taking to her Instagram handle recently, Urfi Javed wrote: "The constant bullying, trolling sometimes makes me go crazy. I cry, I cry a lot but I guess life goes on. You just gotta do you, those who don't understand you shouldn't even matter!”

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    “Usually I'm ok but today is a very rare day where I feel like giving up. It does get me at times! The hate, the abuses, the trolls, the bullying, the rape threats, death threats, what not," she continued writing.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    She basically called out an entertainment portal alleging that the portal’s recent social media post was trying to take a dg at her. Urfi Javed also shared a screenshot of the portal’s post and shared it on her social media, calling them out for it.

