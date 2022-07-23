Who was Deepesh Bhan aka ‘Malkhan Singh from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’? Actor passes away while playing cricket

Actor Deepesh Bhan was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed while playing cricket. He was declared dead on arrival by the doctors, reportedly.

Image: Deepesh Bhan/Instagram

In shocking news, television actor Deepesh Bhan who gained popularity for his character of ‘Malkhan Singh’ in ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’, passed away on Saturday. The actor had become a household name over the years as he made the audience giggle with the antiques of ‘Malkhan Singh’. He had been associated with the show for the last few years and had also gained massive popularity for it. The news of his sudden passing away has left the Hindi television industry, especially the cast and crew of ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’ in a state of shock!

The news of Deepesh Bhan's sudden passing away was confirmed by Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai's assistant director, Abhi Nayar. Deepesh was associated with the show for the last few years and had become famous among the audience.

After his death, Deepesh Bhan is now survived by his and a child. Deepesh got married in the year 2019 in New Delhi.

According to the information, Dipesh was playing cricket when he suddenly collapsed. Soon after he collapsed, he was rushed to the nearest hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The news of Deepesh Bhan’s untimely passing away was also confirmed by actor Vaibhav Mathur. Expressing grief over the death of his co-star, Mathur said that Deepesh is no more and that he is not in a state to comment anything further on it. Deepesh and Vaibhav were not only friends in the show but also off-camera.

