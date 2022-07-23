Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Deepesh Bhan aka ‘Malkhan Singh from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’? Actor passes away while playing cricket

    First Published Jul 23, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

    Actor Deepesh Bhan was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed while playing cricket. He was declared dead on arrival by the doctors, reportedly.

    Image: Deepesh Bhan/Instagram

    In shocking news, television actor Deepesh Bhan who gained popularity for his character of ‘Malkhan Singh’ in ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’, passed away on Saturday. The actor had become a household name over the years as he made the audience giggle with the antiques of ‘Malkhan Singh’. He had been associated with the show for the last few years and had also gained massive popularity for it. The news of his sudden passing away has left the Hindi television industry, especially the cast and crew of ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’ in a state of shock!

    Image: Deepesh Bhan/Instagram

    The news of Deepesh Bhan’s sudden passing away was confirmed by Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’s assistant director, Abhi Nayar. Deepesh was associated with the show for the last few years and had become famous among the audience.

    ALSO READ: Suriya Birthday: All you need to know about his income, assets, car, and more

    Image: Deepesh Bhan/Instagram

    After his death, Deepesh Bhan is now survived by his and a child. Deepesh got married in the year 2019 in New Delhi.

    ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘GoodBye’ to release on THIS date

    Image: Deepesh Bhan/Instagram

    According to the information, Dipesh was playing cricket when he suddenly collapsed. Soon after he collapsed, he was rushed to the nearest hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

    Image: Deepesh Bhan/Instagram

    The news of Deepesh Bhan’s untimely passing away was also confirmed by actor Vaibhav Mathur. Expressing grief over the death of his co-star, Mathur said that Deepesh is no more and that he is not in a state to comment anything further on it. Deepesh and Vaibhav were not only friends in the show but also off-camera.

    Image: Deepesh Bhan/Instagram

    Deepesh Bhan was associated with the television world for a long time. Before 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain', he was a part of many comedy shows including 'Comedy Ka King Kaun', 'Comedy Club', 'Bhootwala', 'FIR'. Apart from this, he has also worked with Aamir Khan. He appeared in the advertisement for T20 World Cup with Aamir Khan and worked in the film 'Faltu Utpatang Chatpatti Kahani', which was released in the year 2007.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Brock Lesnar returns and beats up Theory on SmackDown amid reports of walkout-ayh

    WWE: Brock Lesnar returns and beats up Theory on SmackDown amid reports of walkout

    Amitabh Bachchan Rashmika Mandanna GoodBye to release on THIS date drb

    Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘GoodBye’ to release on THIS date

    Happy Birthday Suriya Mohanlal to R Madhavan Mammootty stars celebrate Soorarai Pottru actor National Award drb

    Happy Birthday Suriya: Mohanlal to R Madhavan, Mammootty, stars celebrate his National Award

    Twitter marks 'End of an Era' with Vince McMahon retiring as WWE Chairman-ayh

    Twitter marks 'End of an Era' with Vince McMahon retiring as WWE Chairman

    National Film Awards 2022 complete list of winners drb

    National Film Awards 2022: Suriya, Ajay Devgn bag ‘Best Actor’; see complete winners list here

    Recent Stories

    Can cricket be played wearing shorts? Here's what Yuzvendra Chahal has to say-ayh

    Can cricket be played wearing shorts? Here's what Yuzvendra Chahal has to say

    Suirya net worth 2022 personal life education assets cars salary drb

    Suriya Birthday: All you need to know about his income, assets, car, and more

    Bank Holidays in August 2022: Banks to remain closed for 13 days; know dates here - adt

    Bank Holidays in August 2022: Banks to remain closed for 13 days; know dates here

    football RIP Maria Petri: Mikel Arteta leads tributes after iconic Arsenal superfan passes away snt

    RIP Maria Petri: Mikel Arteta leads tributes after iconic Arsenal superfan passes away

    Will Kylian Mbappe new PSG Paris Saint-Germain contract be annuled? La Liga urges Paris court-ayh

    Will Kylian Mbappe's new PSG contract be annuled? La Liga urges Paris court

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon