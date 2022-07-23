Who was Deepesh Bhan aka ‘Malkhan Singh from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’? Actor passes away while playing cricket
Actor Deepesh Bhan was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed while playing cricket. He was declared dead on arrival by the doctors, reportedly.
Image: Deepesh Bhan/Instagram
In shocking news, television actor Deepesh Bhan who gained popularity for his character of ‘Malkhan Singh’ in ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’, passed away on Saturday. The actor had become a household name over the years as he made the audience giggle with the antiques of ‘Malkhan Singh’. He had been associated with the show for the last few years and had also gained massive popularity for it. The news of his sudden passing away has left the Hindi television industry, especially the cast and crew of ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’ in a state of shock!
Image: Deepesh Bhan/Instagram
The news of Deepesh Bhan’s sudden passing away was confirmed by Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’s assistant director, Abhi Nayar. Deepesh was associated with the show for the last few years and had become famous among the audience.
Image: Deepesh Bhan/Instagram
After his death, Deepesh Bhan is now survived by his and a child. Deepesh got married in the year 2019 in New Delhi.
Image: Deepesh Bhan/Instagram
According to the information, Dipesh was playing cricket when he suddenly collapsed. Soon after he collapsed, he was rushed to the nearest hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Image: Deepesh Bhan/Instagram
The news of Deepesh Bhan’s untimely passing away was also confirmed by actor Vaibhav Mathur. Expressing grief over the death of his co-star, Mathur said that Deepesh is no more and that he is not in a state to comment anything further on it. Deepesh and Vaibhav were not only friends in the show but also off-camera.
Image: Deepesh Bhan/Instagram
Deepesh Bhan was associated with the television world for a long time. Before 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain', he was a part of many comedy shows including 'Comedy Ka King Kaun', 'Comedy Club', 'Bhootwala', 'FIR'. Apart from this, he has also worked with Aamir Khan. He appeared in the advertisement for T20 World Cup with Aamir Khan and worked in the film 'Faltu Utpatang Chatpatti Kahani', which was released in the year 2007.