Suriya Birthday: All you need to know about his income, assets, car, and more

Tamil superstar, actor Suriya has turned a year older today, on Saturday, July 23. On his 47th birthday, here is everything about his net worth that his fans must know.

Tamil superstar and now a National Award winner, actor Suriya is celebrating his 47th birthday today on Saturday. One of the biggest and most popular actors in the South film industry, Suriya has a huge fan following. He won the 68th National Film Award in the ‘Best Actor’ category for ‘Sorarai Pottru’. An actor par excellence, Suriya is also a film producer who has a net worth of $25 million, reportedly. Suriya has given more than 50 superhit films in his career including Jai Bheem which is considered one of the best performances of the actor. On his birthday, here is everything about his net worth and more that his fans must know about.

Suriya Net Worth: According to Forbes, Suriya’s net worth in Indian rupees is said to be around Rs 186 crore, approximately which roughly calculates to $25 million as of 2022. Suriya is one of the highest-paid actors in the South Indian film Industry. His monthly income is said to be somewhere around Rs 1.5 Crore rupees. ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Suriya: Mohanlal to R Madhavan, Mammootty, stars celebrate his National Award

Suriya’s fees: The actor reportedly charges anything between Rs 20 crore to Rs 25 crore. Other than this, he also earns from brand endorsements, promotions and TV commercials. He roughly charges Rs 2 crore for brand endorsement. His annual income is reportedly more than Rs 30 crore. ALSO READ: National Film Awards 2022: Suriya, Ajay Devgn bag ‘Best Actor’; see complete winners list here

Personal Life: Suriya aka Saravanan Sivakumar was born on July 23, 1975, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Suriya was born to Tamil actor Siva Kumar and his wife Lakshmi Sivakumar. Suriya also had a younger brother, who too is an actor by profession in the Tamil film industry. Suriya married Jyothika, one of the leading actresses in the film industry, on September 11, 2006. They have two children together, daughter Diya and son Dev.

Education: Suriya was born and brought up in Chennai. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science. He completed his graduation from the prestigious Loyola College of Chennai.

Career: Suriya made his acting debut in the year 1997 with the film ‘Nerrukku Ner’; he was only 22 years old when he entertained the film industry. From there onwards, he went on to act in numerous films including 2001’s ‘Nandha’ (2001). But the turning point of his career was when he acted in ‘Kaakha Kaakha’ which became a super hit film; he also won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance. Later, he did many other films such as ‘Ghajini’ (2005), ‘Vaaranam Aayiram’ (2008), ‘Ayan’ (2009), ‘Singam’ (2010), ‘Singam II’ (2013), ‘Anjaan’ (2014), ‘Masss’ (2015) and ‘Singam 3’ (2017), among many others, only to become one of the most popular actors of the South. Suriya’s Jai Bhim also won many accolades. He was last seen in a cameo role in Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram' where he played the role of 'Rolex Bhai'.

Lifestyle, properties, assets: Suriya leads a very luxurious lifestyle. He owns an expensive house in Chennai’s posh area and resides with his family. The interiors of his bungalow have been well-thought. He brought the property in the year 2009, but that is not the only property that he owns. Suriya has invested in multiple properties. Car collection: Suriya is said to be an avid lover of sports and luxury cars. His fleet of expensive cars include BMW 7 Series 730Ld, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz M-Class, and Jaguar XJ L among many others.

