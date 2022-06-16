Who is Urfi Javed's designer? Actress finally reveals the person's name behind her unique fashion

For all those willing to know the person's name who designs Urfi Javed's clothes, the actress herself revealed that it is none other than a 15-year-old friend of hers who does the job for her.

Urfi Javed often remains in the headlines for her bold looks. From those revealing cut-out dresses to cleavage flashing and thigh-high slits that show off her legs, Urfi fashion has always been a topic of discussion on social media. More than often, Urfi had to face the brunt of trolling but never had she let anything come her way, especially trolls. The sass queen that she is, Urfi has always gone ahead in giving a befitting reply to those who tried to troll her.

It is this sassy behaviour of yours, coupled with her unique sense of styling, that has made her a favourite of many. And while some may not appreciate her dressing, there is absolutely no way that one can avoid or ignore Urfi Javed. ALSO READ: 'If you can see my nipples..', Urfi Javed's response to bra shamers is just epic

One interesting thing about Urfi Javed is that she has always kept her fans guessing about who designs her clothes. Everyone, whether they follow Urfi on social media or not, has been intrigued about wanting to know the name of Urfi’s fashion designer. ALSO READ: Video and Pictures: Uorfi Javed aka Urfi Javed gets thumbs up from British fashion designer for her style

And if you are one of those, then this article is for you! Urfi Javed recently revealed the name of the person who designs her outfits. Although sometimes Urfi does her own outfits, it is one of her very good friends, who does it for her most of the time.

Urfi Javed’s clothes were designed by her friend Shweta Shrivastava, whom she knows for at least 15 years. Urfi was looking for a designer for a long time, and then he thought of Shweta. She approached her and Shweta seemed equally interested, making the beginning of their journey together.

