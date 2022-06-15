Video and Pictures: Uorfi Javed aka Urfi Javed gets thumbs up from British fashion designer for her style

Harris Reed, an international fashion designer who has styled Hollywood stars like Emma Watson and Harry Styles, praises Uorfi Javed's style and declares himself 'Obsessed' with her.



Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Uorfi Javed, known for her fashion flair and out-of-the-box dress choices, is making headlines for all the right reasons. Uorfi was seen wearing an ensemble inspired by a frock made by Harris Reed in one of the most recent paparazzi sightings.

Urfi Javed was recently photographed wearing a one-of-a-kind gown. She was dressed in a little black dress with two hands clasping a loop in the centre of her breast. However, it has since been revealed that the costume was inspired by Harris Reed, a British-American fashion designer. (Video)



Harris Reed is a fashion designer known for his one-of-a-kind creations. The designer, who has dressed notable Hollywood stars like Emma Watson, Harry Styles, Adele, and others, came to Instagram to praise Urfi's costume.

Talking about the same, Harris said "This girl is clearly very famous who remade one of my show looks and has 45 million views. It is very obsessive and I'm really obsessed" ALSO READ: Is Urfi Javed controversies own child? 5 times she grabbed headlines for wrong reasons

'This is what fashion is meant to be,' Diet Sabya, an Instagram account that describes itself as Mysterious Internet Personality and is known among netizens as Fashion Police, also posted this incident on their page, stating, 'This is what fashion is supposed to be.'



Despite social media trolls constantly mocked Uorfi Javed, she has achieved tremendous heights due to her distinctive fashion style, and she is appreciated and celebrated globally for it.