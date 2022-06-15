Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video and Pictures: Uorfi Javed aka Urfi Javed gets thumbs up from British fashion designer for her style

    First Published Jun 15, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

    Harris Reed, an international fashion designer who has styled Hollywood stars like Emma Watson and Harry Styles, praises Uorfi Javed's style and declares himself 'Obsessed' with her.
     

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Uorfi Javed, known for her fashion flair and out-of-the-box dress choices, is making headlines for all the right reasons. Uorfi was seen wearing an ensemble inspired by a frock made by Harris Reed in one of the most recent paparazzi sightings.

    Urfi Javed was recently photographed wearing a one-of-a-kind gown. She was dressed in a little black dress with two hands clasping a loop in the centre of her breast. However, it has since been revealed that the costume was inspired by Harris Reed, a British-American fashion designer. (Video)
     

    Harris Reed is a fashion designer known for his one-of-a-kind creations. The designer, who has dressed notable Hollywood stars like Emma Watson, Harry Styles, Adele, and others, came to Instagram to praise Urfi's costume.

    Talking about the same, Harris said "This girl is clearly very famous who remade one of my show looks and has 45 million views. It is very obsessive and I'm really obsessed"

    ALSO READ: Is Urfi Javed controversies own child? 5 times she grabbed headlines for wrong reasons

    'This is what fashion is meant to be,' Diet Sabya, an Instagram account that describes itself as Mysterious Internet Personality and is known among netizens as Fashion Police, also posted this incident on their page, stating, 'This is what fashion is supposed to be.'
     

    Despite social media trolls constantly mocked Uorfi Javed, she has achieved tremendous heights due to her distinctive fashion style, and she is appreciated and celebrated globally for it.

    Urfi Javed became famous after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT last year. She's been in the news a lot since then for her wardrobe choices. Urfi has been in various television programmes before Bigg Boss OTT, including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, and Puncch Beat Season 2. She also portrayed Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and featured in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for a while. Also Read: Hot Pictures: Disha Patani in sexy bikini; enjoying her birthday vacay in Barcelona

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Brahmastra Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Amitabh Bachchan Nagarjuna Mouni Roy Ayan Mukerji Trailer drb

    Brahmastra Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film is a visual treat

    Kaaranvir Bohara booked for cheating a woman of Rs 199 cr drb

    Kaaranvir Bohara booked for cheating a woman of Rs 1.99 cr

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to 7 day custody in Punjab drb

    Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi sent to 7-day custody in Punjab

    777 Charlie: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai watches Rakshit Shetty movie; here's how he reacted snt

    777 Charlie: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai watches Rakshit Shetty movie; here's how he reacted

    Sara Ali Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, says "So many firsts happened because of you" RBA

    Sara Ali Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, says "So many firsts happened because of you"

    Recent Stories

    NBA off-season 2022, national basketball association: Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks interested in Rudy Gobert-krn

    NBA off-season 2022: Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks interested in Rudy Gobert

    Amarnath Yatra 2022: Know date, required documents; Other details here - adt

    Amarnath Yatra 2022: Know date, required documents; Other details here

    777 Charlie 7 solid reasons to watch Rakshit Shetty film in theaters RBA

    777 Charlie: 7 solid reasons to watch Rakshit Shetty’s film in theaters

    WATCH Rohit Sharma plays gully cricket ahead of England tour-ayh

    WATCH: Rohit Sharma plays gully cricket ahead of England tour

    Amazon drones may start to deliver packages in Northern California this year know how it will work gcw

    Amazon drones may start to deliver packages in Northern California; Know how it will work

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon